Even Celtics haters will shed a tear watching Jayson Tatum celebrate with his son
The Boston Celtics are too successful as a franchise to be loved by the neutral NBA audience. They've collected their fair share of haters through the generations.
But even the most fervent Celtics hater has to admit, this moment between Jayson Tatum and his son Deuce is pure awesome.
Tatum was overcome by the emotion of securing the title with his son wrapping his arms around him. He picked up Deuce, hoisted him high and then brought him in for a hug that both of them will remember for the rest of their lives.
Are we sure Monday wasn't actually Father's Day?
You don't need to be a Celtics fan to feel something watching Jayson Tatum celebrating with his son
There are always images that define any championship run. That's going to be one of them.
You don't have to be a Celtics fan to appreciate such an emotional moment. You just have to be a parent or someone's child. Having said that, most of us will never get to experience a hug like that after winning a professional championship.
The Celtics took down the Mavericks, 106-88, in Game 5 to lock in the 18th title in franchise history. The end result of the series had become fairly certain after Boston took a 3-0 lead. A Game 4 Dallas blowout allowed the Celtics to come home and win it emphatically in front of their home fans.
Boston had been dominant throughout the playoffs. They swept the Indiana Pacers and lost no more than one game in series against the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and finally the Mavericks. Their losses felt more like playing with their food than actually giving up any ground.
No one will ever say Boston lost Game 4 to the Mavericks on purpose, but we have that result to thank for some truly memorable images from TD Garden.