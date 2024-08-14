Even Dansby Swanson was surprised by Jed Hoyer's trade deadline success
By Scott Rogust
The Chicago Cubs didn't exactly have the start to the season they were expecting. As MLB approached the July 30 trade deadline, the Cubs were pretty far back in postseason contention and looked to be easy sellers. As in, push aside plans for World Series contention to help bolster the far system and plan for the future.
Instead, Cubs president Jed Hoyer opted to make moves to help the team win in the immediate future. Look no further than acquiring third baseman Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays. This move was shocking, considering playoff contenders like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers were in on Paredes. Not to mention the Cubs acquired Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Nate Pearson, who is under team control.
Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson was a bit surprised by the moves Hoyer made at the deadline. But the main takeaway that Swanson had was that Hoyer showed that he still has faith in the roster as currently constructed.
"I didn’t feel like it was really my place to say anything," Swanson told The Athletic's Patrick Mooney. "It’s funny because last year I was the opposite. But this year, instilling belief in this group and focusing on what we have in front of us was really important to me. Jed did a really good job of doing what he kind of said he was going to do. Initially, the reaction across the board when he says, “Hey, we’re going to focus on the future,” everyone’s like: 'Oh, we’re punting on the year.' No, no, he was able to improve us immediately with lasting impact.
Dansby Swanson happy with moves Jed Hoyer made for Cubs at trade deadline
Hoyer showed those players in the clubhouse that he still believes they can help bring the team to championship contention and, potentially, their first World Series title since 2016.
Hoyer did detail his plan for the trade deadline a week prior, saying he wasn't focused on three-to-five years from now. Instead, it was to focus on 2025.
Paredes was Chicago's biggest move, as it provided a strong bat in the lineup and stability at third base. Not to mention, Paredes is under team control through the 2027 season. With the Rays this season, Paredes recorded a .245 batting average, a .357 on-base percentage, a .435 slugging percentage, 16 home runs, 41 runs, 55 RBI, and 89 hits in 363 at-bats (101 games). Those numbers helped Paredes make the All-Star Game for the first time in his career.
Considering that, they had to give up a meaningful return. Included in the trade package of relief pitcher Hunter Bigge and prospect Ty Johnson was third baseman Christopher Morel. Morel had serious potential, but it just didn't translate in the majors. So now, he gets a chance to develop with the Tampa Bay Rays.
As for Pearson, he hasn't had the best of seasons with the Blue Jays, as evidenced by his 5.63 ERA. But, he has improved since arriving in Chicago, recording a 3.68 ERA, a 0.68 WHIP, six strikeouts, and one walk in 7.1 innings (five appearances). Not to mention, Pearson is under team control through the 2026 season.
Entering Aug. 14, the Cubs are 59-62, nine games back of first place in the NL Central and five games back of the third Wild Card spot.
The Cubs are not far back of a playoff spot. Anything can happen in a baseball season. For Hoyer, he made moves that gave the Cubs an immediate impact.