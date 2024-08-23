Even Kyle Shanahan is tired of the Brandon Aiyuk trade saga, and it’s tough to blame him
The San Fransisco 49ers have been plagued by the drama that has surrounded their star wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, this offseason.
The drama began as Aiyuk was looking for a contract extension that would pay him what he believes he's worth: north of $30 million a year.
Instead of coming to terms on the extension in a quick, seamless manner, Aiyuk and the 49ers have engaged in a back-and-forth negotiation that has dragged on for months. The drama peaked when Aiyuk began exploring the idea of holding out and forcing a trade elsewhere.
Teams like the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns were all in on the idea of trading for Aiyuk and then issuing him the multi-year extension that pays him what he wants. Most teams were canceled out of the sweepstakes, but the Steelers remained connected to Aiyuk for quite some time.
That idea has now passed, and it seems as though the 49ers will be extending him and bringing him back to their loaded offense. So, what's the hold up? Why hasn't Aiyuk signed his extension?
Kyle Shanahan updates the media on the Brandon Aiyuk saga
This saga just won't stop. There's really no end in sight and we're getting dangerously close to it poking into the 49ers' regular season games. Nobody has answers, not even San Fransisco's head coach, Kyle Shanahan.
“Oh, so much has changed. No, I'm just joking. No, no new updates. I'm sorry to keep being boring with that, but I wish I was saying something different, but nothing's changed yet," Shanahan said in an update on the whole situation.
There are still Steelers fans that are holding out hope that Aiyuk could get dealt to Pittsburgh. The odds aren't high there, but the longer that he remains holding out from the 49ers, the better the odds are that the Steelers could still swoop back in to get him.
In all likelihood, he will remain a 49er, but nobody really knows when this whole saga could be over.
It's kind of funny that the 49ers head coach could respond to such a frustrating situation with wittiness and sarcasm. If there's anybody that has the right to be frustrated with the situation, it's the head coach. Shanahan just wants his playmaking wideout back and the front office can't comes to terms on a deal with him.
I think everybody involved, especially the fans, just want a resolution to the saga. Sooner rather than later. This has the potential to get very ugly if it moves into the regular season.