Even Nick Foles retirement announcement includes one last shoutout to Eagles
By Mark Powell
Nick Foles hollywood script of a career is finally coming to a close. Foles will forever be a Philadelphia Eagles legend, as he took over for an injured Carson Wentz in the 2017 season and led Philly to their first ever Super Bowl title. The man gets free beers and cheesesteaks for life.
While Foles was exceptional that postseason for Philadelphia, the rest of his career was spent as a middling quarterback at best, backup at worst. Still, Foles made a good living and by all accounts was a standup teammates, willing to do whatever it takes to help his team win. When asked to start for the Eagles, he struck gold, catching lightning in a bottle in the form of a historic run and a 'Philly special' we'll never forget.
Nick Foles gives on last shoutout to Eagles fans in retirement announcement
Foles played for six teams in his career, but gave one last shoutout to his true NFL home -- the Philadelphia Eagles. While Foles could've posted a simple retirement announcement, he tagged the Eagles in his post, and also shared several photos from the Eagles instagram account honoring his career.
"After much thought and prayer, I’ve decided to retire from the NFL. It’s been an incredible 11-year journey filled with unforgettable moments and amazing people. From being drafted by the Eagles to winning the Super Bowl, every step has been a blessing," Foles wrote on Instagram. "I’m excited to spend more time with my family and embrace the next chapter of my life. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, team staff, and fans for your unwavering support. I am forever grateful."
Again, Foles mentioned none of his other NFL stops, such as the Rams, Chiefs, Jaguars, Bears or Colts, in his post. There is a reason for that, as he has consistently been welcomed back in Philadelphia.
It's unclear where Foles next stop will be post-retirement, but he'll always be an Eagle.