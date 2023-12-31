Even on a new team, Mason Crosby held the Packers playoff hopes in his foot
Mason Crosby missed a 54-yard field goal and forced the Green Bay Packers season destiny right back into their own court when he could have given them an easy path.
By Josh Wilson
Seeing Mason Crosby don a jersey in a game situation other than a Packers green and yellow has been an interesting sight the last two games, as Crosby was signed by the New York Giants and brought up to the active roster, seeing gameday NFL action outside of the Packers franchise for the first time ever.
Crosby, 39, had been a mark of longevity at the kicker position in Wisconsin, sitting 13th all-time in made field goals and 11th overall in points scored (and is the Packers all-time leading scorer) But after 16 years with the Packers, Green Bay had to say goodbye due to a loss in range and the overall impact a veteran like Crosby brings to the salary cap.
Yet, in Week 17, Crosby is somehow still intertwined with the Packers playoff hopes.
Mason Crosby misses a long kick and it benefits the Packers in a huge way
In Week 17, the New York Giants had a chance to beat the Los Angeles Rams. Such a win would have sizable impacts on the NFC Playoff picture, considering the Rams are in the hunt for the Wild Card spot. A Rams loss would have made it a lot easier for the Packers to sneak into the picture.
Teeing up for a 54-yard attempt that would have put the Giants up two points with 30 seconds to play, Crosby missed wide left.
And with that, the Packers are forced to win out to get into the postseason. They have two games left, and largely control their own path to the playoffs if they just win both after Crosby's missed kick: Week 17's Sunday Night game against the Vikings, and a Week 18 game against the Bears. If they win both, Green Bay will close the season 9-8.
Some things do need to happen outside of those wins, but the New York Times predictor gives Green bay a 96 percent chance of making the playoffs if they win their final two games.
Had the Rams lost in Week 17, though, their best possible record would have been 9-8, tied with the Packers in a "best case scenario." The Packers would own the tiebreaker since they beat the Rams earlier this year. Somehow, it came down to a Mason Crosby kick even after the Packers moved on from him this offseason.