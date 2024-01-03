Even on a new team, Mason Crosby tried to screw over Packers fans with last-minute missed kick
After spending his first 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and signing with the Giants in 2023, Mason Crosby is still finding ways to impact the Packers.
By Lior Lampert
After spending his first 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, kicker Mason Crosby has been in search of a new home this season. Following a brief one-week stint with the Los Angeles Rams, Crosby signed with the New York Giants, filling in for the injured Randy Bullock.
Crosby leads the Packers franchise in points scored by a wide margin, amassing 1,918 points throughout his 16-year tenure with the team. In Week 17, when the Giants hosted the Rams, Crosby missed what could have been the game-winning field goal in the closing stages of the game. Even on a new team, Crosby tried screwing over Packers fans hopes.
Crosby’s missed kick keeps Packers fans on their toes
The missed field goal attempt helped the Rams secure a spot in the NFC’s playoff picture while putting the Packers in a position of uncertainty heading into their Sunday Night Football clash against their divisional rival Minnesota Vikings. However, the Seattle Seahawks losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 4 p.m. slate of games put the Packers back in control of their destiny in Week 18.
Sitting at 8-8, the Packers can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field in Week 18. The Bears are 7-9 and mathematically eliminated from playoff contention but will try to play spoiler against their divisional foe this week. Jordan Love can't wait for the opportunity.
"The mindset is to go win. We know exactly what we have to do, go win next week at home. Everyone remembers last year. We know exactly how it went down, how sick that taste was, losing that game, not making the playoffs. It's a new year. We've had the mentality so far that every game has been a playoff game," Love said.
Despite not having a chance at the playoffs, the Bears have won two straight games and have been playing their best football of the season, meaning the Packers cannot afford to take them lightly in a win-or-go-home situation.