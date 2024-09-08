Even Robert Saleh sounds embarrassed to admit how big Haason Reddick mistake is
By Lior Lampert
If it didn't already, the contract feud between the New York Jets and prized offseason acquisition Haason Reddick has reached embarrassing levels of confusion/uncertainty. Perhaps no one is more ashamed regarding the ongoing, unresolved matter than Gang Green's head coach, Robert Saleh.
Addressing the media on Saturday, Saleh said it'd be "fair" to assume Reddick won't play in New York's regular-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. But he seemed demoralized about the topic.
Reddick's anticipated absence for the Jets' clash with the 49ers is far from ideal, though it's hardly a surprise. The star linebacker missed organized team activities (OTAs), mandatory minicamp and training camp amid his contract holdout. Saleh's comments were merely a formality.
Even Robert Saleh sounds embarrassed to admit how big Haason Reddick mistake is
Nevertheless, Saleh is still giving Reddick the benefit of the doubt. He acknowledged that every player "goes through their own process." That's why the New York sideline general believes it's a matter of when, not if, the veteran edge rusher reports to the team.
"When [Reddick] gets here, we're going to welcome him with open arms," Saleh stated. "We're going to love him up, and he's going to be a part of this football team ..."
Saleh, typically a coach filled with energy and enthusiasm, sounds dejected talking about the Reddick. You can tell the saga has waned on him. Instead of focusing on the players currently in the Jets locker room, the former has exhausted his energy discussing the latter for several months. And for now, there appears to be no end in sight.
Per The Athletic's ($) Dianna Russini, Reddick is conducting his negotiations with the Jets with a "will [to] die on this sword." In other words, the two-time Pro Bowler ostensibly won't suit up until his financial demands get met. This news came a day after ex-NFL front office executive Michael Lombardi revealed the soon-to-be 30-year-old would show up ahead of Week 1.
Alas, there are no signs of Reddick walking through the door of the Jets facilities anytime soon. Meanwhile, he's racking up quite a bill of fines -- roughly $5 million -- and will forfeit $791,666 for every regular-season game he misses.