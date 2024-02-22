Even Shohei Ohtani isn't immune from hilarious Fanatics uniform flaw
The new MLB uniforms designed by Fanatics have not been received well by players. Now, there is a new flaw that fans are pointing out after seeing a photo of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.
By Scott Rogust
Spring training is underway for all 30 MLB teams. Besides how some of the top players are performing early on in drills and practices, it's the uniforms that have stepped into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.
For the first time, sports apparel company Fanatics is in charge of producing the on-field uniforms for every team, while Nike lends the designs over to them. Early on in spring training, players complained about the quality, fit, material, and look of the new jerseys. This is telling, considering that Fanatics haven't exactly won over sports fans with how they've produced jerseys and other clothing before shipping them out.
Not even Shohei Ohtani is safe from the new uniforms. While posing at Los Angeles Dodgers photo day on Wednesday, fans pointed out that the pants that players will have to wear are completely see-through. Click the tweet below to see the full photo.
Fans clown Fanatics for MLB uniforms featuring see-through pants
Let's look at some of the reactions from fans on Twitter (or X) who pointed out the quality of the pants included in MLB uniforms.
The fact that the pants are transparent isn't the only thing to note about them. With Fanatics manufacturing the uniforms, pants are no longer customizable. That means players can't get them tailored the way they want in terms of fit.
There have been so many complaints from players about the new uniforms, that MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark spoke about it on Tuesday when talking to Los Angeles Angels players.
“Any time there’s change, there’s an adjustment period. Sometimes that adjustment period goes well, sometimes not so much. In this instance, there appear to be some misses that could have otherwise not been misses,” said Clark, h/t The Athletic.
That's not to say there have been universal complaints from players about the new uniforms. Angels star outfielder Mike Trout said he is a "big fan" of the new jerseys. Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward praised the feel and breathability of the new jerseys, even lauding the feel of the numbers on the back.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred defended the quality of the new jerseys while speaking with reporters last week, while expressing confidence that over time, players will come to like them.
“The jerseys are different. They’re designed to be performance wear as opposed to what has traditionally been worn, so they are going to be different. … I think that they’re going to be really popular," said Manfred, h/t NBC News.
While MLB is expressing patience, the negative reviews from players about the Fanatics-manufactured uniforms are only growing, to the point where one has to wonder if there will be changes made before Opening Day. Fans weren't sold with the jerseys, and now they have more fuel to add to the proverbial fire with the see-through pants.