Even the Vikings defense pitied Daniel Jones during Week 1 blowout
By Lior Lampert
The New York Football Giants were the only NFL team from the Week 1 slate to not reach the double-digit point threshold. Two squads even accomplished the low-bar feat without scoring an offensive touchdown (the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears).
The 2024 season couldn't have gotten off to a much worse start for the G-Men in their 28-6 regular-season opening loss against the Minnesota Vikings. New York's offensive woes to kick off the campaign have spotlighted quarterback Daniel Jones, and for good reason.
Jones was abysmal versus the Vikings. He posted a 52.4 completion rate (22 of 42) for 186 scoreless passing yards and two interceptions. One of his two picks got telegraphed and taken to the house by Minnesota linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.
It was such a poor showing from Jones that the Vikings began sympathizing with the sixth-year pro during the contest.
Vikings prized offseason acquisition Jonathan Greenard appeared on The Power Trip Morning Show following Minnesota's thrashing of the Giants. The standout defensive lineman said they began feeling "a little bit bad" for Jones.
"We kind of started to feel a little bit bad for him as we're still just completely taking away everything he wants to do. It's good to be on the other side of it," Greenard stated.
Oh, man. You know things are going as poorly as possible when an opponent expresses empathy for demoralizing you. However, despite pitying Jones, Greenard declared the Giants lucky for putting any number other than zero on the scoreboard:
" ... everybody knows on the defensive side of the ball that they shouldn't have had any points."
If Greenard's comments are any indication, it could be a long year for Jones, the Giants and Big Blue Nation. Nonetheless, if there's any silver lining to take away from New York's crushing defeat -- it can't get worse. Right?
After all, Jones got his first taste of game action less than a month ago since tearing his ACL last November. Perhaps he's still shaking off rust. Alas, his performance was brutal enough that Giants head coach Brian Daboll had to confirm the 27-year-old will remain the starter in Week 2. So, it's hard to envision a bounce-back effort anytime soon.