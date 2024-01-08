Everton vs. Aston Villa live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Aston Villa are remarkably second in the Premier League and face relegation-threatened Everton this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Aston Villa are second in the Premier League to Liverpool and face fellow Merseyside club Everton this weekend. The Toffees will be doing the Reds a favor if they can get a result but they need the points to climb away from the relegation zone.
Unai Emery's team could go level on points with Liverpool if they win and Liverpool lose to AFC Bournemouth. Villa have not won English soccer's top flight since 1981 and this season they have a real shot.
The Villans won in the FA Cup last weekend as they defeated Middlesbrough 1-0 thanks to a goal from Matty Cash. The Polish international full-back now has four goals and two assists in 27 games in all competitions this season.
Everton drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace in the FA Cup last Thursday in a match that included a controversial red card for Domonic Calvert-Lewin. The Toffees have appealed against the decision as they cannot afford to have him missing for three games.
Sean Dyche's side are sitting just above the relegation zone in 17th place in the Premier League. They have also lost their last three games in the division. However, they would be comfortably in mid-table had it not been for the 10-point deduction for financial rule breaches.
The points deduction has galvanised the Everton fanbase and Goodison Park will not be an easy place for Villa to come to this weekend.
How to watch Everton vs. Aston Villa in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 14
- Start Time: 09:00 a.m. ET
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Goodison Park
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.