Everton vs. Crystal Palace live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Everton host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
There is a crucial tie in the Premier League's relegation fight on Monday night as Everton play Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.
Palace are in 15th place in the division but only five points off the bottom three. With two wins and three defeats in their last five games, their inconsistency could see them soon slip into the relegation zone.
Last time out they lost 3-1 to Chelsea, despite being a goal up at halftime. Jefferson Lerma scored a wonder goal to give Palace the lead but this was the first goal for the defensive midfielder this season.
Chris Richards was back in his favored position of center-back for the game against Chelsea. The USMNT player has now played 90 minutes in his last 11 games for the Eagles.
There is mounting pressure on Palace's manager Roy Hodgson, with many fans turning on him and the board. Hodgson is now 76 and this will likely be his last job in management. Hopefully, the former England manager will be able to last until the end of the season in his post. However, if results do not improve, then they may be forced to make a change in the dugout. Former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has been linked with replacing Hodgson.
As for Everton, they are in 18th place in the division. They have suffered a 10-point deduction for breaking the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations. The Toffees initially used this to galvanize them but they have now not won in their last seven league games.
How to watch Everton vs. Crystal Palace in the Premier League
- Date: Monday, Feb. 19
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Goodison Park
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.