Everton vs. Liverpool TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Everton host Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Mohamed Salah was dropped out of the starting lineup for Liverpool as they defeated Fulham 3-1 last weekend. Salah did come on as a substitute in the 74th minute but the Reds had already scored their three goals by then. On the scoresheet for Liverpool were Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota.
Jurgen Klopp said that Salah was dropped due to squad rotation. However, they may need him as they take on Everton in the Merseyside derby this week. Salah scored twice in a 2-0 win when the two sides met in the Premier League earlier in the season.
The Reds are currently level on points with the league-leaders Arsenal but only second on goal difference. However, Manchester City — who are third — have a game in hand and are still the favorites to win the division.
Everton have had mixed results recently — with two wins, two defeats and one draw in their last five games. Last week they lost 6-0 to Chelsea on the Monday but bounced back from this with a 2-0 win over relegation rivals Nottingham Forest at the weekend.
Sean Dyche's side are currently 16th in the division and five points above the drop zone. They will need a few more victories to ensure Premier League survival.
Everton lineup predictions
- Jordan Pickford
- Ashley Young
- James Tarkowski
- Jarrad Branthwaite
- Vitali Mykolenko
- Jack Harrison
- Idrissa Gueye
- Andre Gomes
- Dwight McNeil
- Abdoulaye Doucoure
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Liverpool lineup predictions
- Alisson
- Andy Robertson
- Virgil van Dijk
- Jarell Quansah
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Ryan Gravenberch
- Wataru Endo
- Harvey Elliott
- Cody Gakpo
- Diogo Jota
- Mohamed Salah
How to watch Everton vs. Liverpool in the Premier League
- Date: Wednesday, Apr. 24
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Goodison Park
- TV info: Peacock Premium
- Live Stream: Peacock Premium
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on Peacock Premium.