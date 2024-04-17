Everton vs. Nottingham Forest live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Everton host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Everton and Nottingham Forest are two sides that have been deducted points this season for breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules. The Toffees have lost six points and Forest have had four taken away. They meet this weekend in a match that has been branded the 'points deduction derby.'
This is a massive game in the fight to avoid relegation to the Championship. Both sides sit just above the drop zone and a win would give either side some much needed breathing space.
From a USMNT perspective, we could see Gio Reyna make his second start for Nottingham Forest. Reyna started their last match against Wolverhampton Wanderers -- which finished 2-2. The American looked dangerous, nearly got on the scoresheet and assisted Morgan Gibbs-White's header from a corner.
Reyna has the magic to make things happen during a game. It is a shame that he has been underused by Nuno Espirito Santo thus far. However, the attacking midfielder could play a crucial role for Forest in the run in to the end of the season.
Everton's last match ended in disaster, they lost 6-0 to Chelsea with Cole Palmer scoring four goals. There were mistakes everywhere by the Toffees, including a catastrophic one by Jordan Pickford trying to play out from the back. The England goalkeeper cannot afford to be making mistakes like that in such a crucial stage in the campaign.
Both sides need a result in this game, as they have tough games coming up. Everton play Liverpool in the Merseyside derby the following Wednesday and Forest take on the league leaders Manchester City next weekend.
How to watch Everton vs. Nottingham Forest in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Apr. 21
- Start Time: 08:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Goodison Park
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.