Everton vs. Burnley live stream, schedule preview: Watch EFL Cup online
Everton and Burnley are struggling in the Premier League but they face off in the EFL Cup in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
If this match was being played in the Premier League, then it would be a relegation six-pointer. However, both sides can put their fears of going down a division to one side as they play each other in the EFL Cup.
Everton have not been as bad as fans may suspect in recent games. They have won three out of their last five games in all competitions. This has included knocking Aston Villa out of the EFL Cup and taking all three points at West Ham United last Sunday.
Domonic Calvert-Lewin got their winner against Villa and the Hammers and he is their savior right now. Everton fans will be praying that he stays fit this season.
The Toffees are now 15th in the table but Burnley are down in 19th place. Vincent Kompany's side have lost their last five games, which included last Saturday's loss to relegation rivals AFC Bournemouth.
Burnley's last win came in the EFL Cup, which was their 4-0 win over Salford. The Clarets have also knocked out Premier League opposition in the tournament this season as they beat Nottingham Forest.
Both teams will be prioritising staying in the Premier League this year. So it would not be devastating for either side if they are knocked out on Wednesday.
How to watch Everton vs. Burnley in the EFL Cup
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1
- Start Time: 15:45 ET
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Goodison Park
- TV info: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Supporters can watch this EFL Cup fixture live on ESPN.