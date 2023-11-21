Everton vs. Manchester United live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Everton have recently been hit by a 10-point deduction in the Premier League and they now face Manchester United this weekend.
Everton have been handed a 10-point deduction in the Premier League for breaching financial rules. They are now 19th in the division and level on points with Sheffield United who are bottom of the table.
The good news for the Toffees is that a win this weekend could lift them out of the relegation zone. Sean Dyche's side has won three out of their last five games in all competitions and if they continue this form then they should have no fears of being relegated come the end of the season.
Everton's punishment could really galvanize the club and we can expect an impressive atmosphere at Goodison Park on Sunday.
Manchester United go into this game on a poor run of form. Eric ten Hag's side has lost three out of their last five games and there are calls for the manager to be sacked.
There will be more uncertainty over ten Hag's future with the news that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to acquire 25 percent of United. Ratcliffe is expected to take on a hands-on role at the club and when new owners come in, they usually like to appoint a new manager.
This could be a great time for Everton to play the Red Devils and pick up some important points to ensure they have no relegation fears.
How to watch Everton vs. Manchester United in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 26
- Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Goodison Park
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match live on USA Network with a online stream on Fubo.