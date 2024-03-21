Every 13 seed to upset a 4 seed in March Madness history
A No. 13 seed upsetting a No. 4 seed is rare but not nearly as rare as you might think. Here is every time it's happened in March Madness history.
By Ian Levy
Upsets are the heart of the March Madness excitement and with the familiarity of seeding, we generally now what to expect and how impressed to be by it. We, intuitively understand the different talent gaps between a No. 2 and a No. 15- seed and a No. 7 and a No. 10-seed and why an upset in the first almost never happens and at least one upset in the other is almost guaranteed.
A No. 13 upsetting a No. 4 seed isn't the most rare feat — it's happened 32 times going back to 1985, roughly once per year. There have only been 10 years in that span where we didn't see at least one No. 13 beating a No. 4. The last was the 2023 tournament when Furman upset Virginia, 68-67.
Oklahoma has been particularly vulnerable in these matchups, losing as a No. 4 three times — in 1992, 1995 and 2001. They also pulled off a win of their own as a No. 13 seed over Arizona in 1999. To date, Ohio is the only school that has pulled off two first-round wins as a No. 13 seed. However, that could change this year — No. 13 Vermont will play No. 4 Duke this year and UVM also managed an iconic win over No. 4 Syracuse in the 2005 tournament.
Who knows if we'll see one in the 2024 tournament but the rest of the matchups — No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale in the East, No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Charleston in the West, and No. 4 Kansas and No. 13 Samford in the Midwest — have plenty of potential.
Every 13 seed to upset a 4 seed in March Madness history
YEAR
No. 14 Seed
No. 3 Seed
Score
1985
Navy
LSU
78-55
1987
Missouri State
Clemson
65-60
1987
Xavier
Missouri
70-69
1988
Richmond
Indiana
72-69
1989
Midd. Tenn.
Florida State
97-83
1991
Penn State
UCLA
74-69
1992
SW Louisiana
Oklahoma
87-83
1993
Southern
Georgia Tech
93-78
1995
Manhattan
Oklahoma
77-67
1996
Princeton
UCLA
43-41
1998
Valparaiso
Ole Miss
70-69
1999
Oklahoma
Arizona
61-60
2001
Indiana State
Oklahoma
70-68
2001
Kent State
Indiana
77-73
2002
UNC-Wilmington
USC
93-89
2003
Tulsa
Dayton
84-71
2005
Vermont
Syracuse
60-57
2006
Bradley
Kansas
77-73
2008
Siena
Vanderbilt
83-62
2008
San Diego
UConn
70-69
2009
Cleveland State
Wake Forest
84-69
2010
Murray State
Vanderbilt
66-65
2011
Morehead State
Louisville
62-61
2012
Ohio
Michigan
65-60
2013
La Salle
Kansas State
63-61
2016
Hawaii
California
77-66
2018
Buffalo
Arizona
89-69
2018
Marshall
Wichita State
81-75
2019
UC Irvine
Kansas State
70-64
2019
North Texas
Purdue
78-69
2021
Ohio
Virginia
62-58
2023
Furman
Virginia
68-67
Watching March Madness is even better when you have a few bucks on the line and DraftKings is offering you $150 to get started. Justclick this link and sign up for DraftKings, deposit $10 or more into your account and wager $5 on any game you want. Just for doing that, you get $150 in bonus bets to use as you see fit. Just make sure to sign up for DraftKings now because this deal ends soon.