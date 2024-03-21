Fansided

Every 13 seed to upset a 4 seed in March Madness history

A No. 13 seed upsetting a No. 4 seed is rare but not nearly as rare as you might think. Here is every time it's happened in March Madness history.

By Ian Levy

Furman v Virginia
Furman v Virginia / Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages
Upsets are the heart of the March Madness excitement and with the familiarity of seeding, we generally now what to expect and how impressed to be by it. We, intuitively understand the different talent gaps between a No. 2 and a No. 15- seed and a No. 7 and a No. 10-seed and why an upset in the first almost never happens and at least one upset in the other is almost guaranteed.

A No. 13 upsetting a No. 4 seed isn't the most rare feat — it's happened 32 times going back to 1985, roughly once per year. There have only been 10 years in that span where we didn't see at least one No. 13 beating a No. 4. The last was the 2023 tournament when Furman upset Virginia, 68-67.

Oklahoma has been particularly vulnerable in these matchups, losing as a No. 4 three times — in 1992, 1995 and 2001. They also pulled off a win of their own as a No. 13 seed over Arizona in 1999. To date, Ohio is the only school that has pulled off two first-round wins as a No. 13 seed. However, that could change this year — No. 13 Vermont will play No. 4 Duke this year and UVM also managed an iconic win over No. 4 Syracuse in the 2005 tournament.

Who knows if we'll see one in the 2024 tournament but the rest of the matchups — No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale in the East, No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Charleston in the West, and No. 4 Kansas and No. 13 Samford in the Midwest — have plenty of potential.

Every 13 seed to upset a 4 seed in March Madness history

YEAR

No. 14 Seed

No. 3 Seed

Score

1985

Navy

LSU

78-55

1987

Missouri State

Clemson

65-60

1987

Xavier

Missouri

70-69

1988

Richmond

Indiana

72-69

1989

Midd. Tenn.

Florida State

97-83

1991

Penn State

UCLA

74-69

1992

SW Louisiana

Oklahoma

87-83

1993

Southern

Georgia Tech

93-78

1995

Manhattan

Oklahoma

77-67

1996

Princeton

UCLA

43-41

1998

Valparaiso

Ole Miss

70-69

1999

Oklahoma

Arizona

61-60

2001

Indiana State

Oklahoma

70-68

2001

Kent State

Indiana

77-73

2002

UNC-Wilmington

USC

93-89

2003

Tulsa

Dayton

84-71

2005

Vermont

Syracuse

60-57

2006

Bradley

Kansas

77-73

2008

Siena

Vanderbilt

83-62

2008

San Diego

UConn

70-69

2009

Cleveland State

Wake Forest

84-69

2010

Murray State

Vanderbilt

66-65

2011

Morehead State

Louisville

62-61

2012

Ohio

Michigan

65-60

2013

La Salle

Kansas State

63-61

2016

Hawaii

California

77-66

2018

Buffalo

Arizona

89-69

2018

Marshall

Wichita State

81-75

2019

UC Irvine

Kansas State

70-64

2019

North Texas

Purdue

78-69

2021

Ohio

Virginia

62-58

2023

Furman

Virginia

68-67

