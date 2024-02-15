Every angle of Steph Curry’s absurd full-court tunnel shot
Steph Curry can hit shots no one else in the NBA can make. He may have nailed his most impressive shot yet.
During pre-game warm-ups ahead of the Golden State Warriors meeting with the Los Angeles Clippers, Curry lobbed a shot from across the court practically in the opposite tunnel. And he nailed it.
And with that, the full-court tunnel shot is born.
Watch Steph Curry's full-court tunnel shot from every angle
We saved the best for last there because the fan angle captured by pure chance is just spectacular. That's a case of right-place, right-time that those fans will never forget.
Curry is already one of the greatest shooters in the history of the game. Add this to his catalog of great shots, even if it didn't (and couldn't) come during actual game time.
The Warriors are playing their best basketball of the season, thanks in part because of Curry's excellent play. He's the key cog in Steve Kerr's machine, averaging 28 points per game this season with 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
Golden State went into Wednesday's game at 26-25 but had won seven of the last eight including five in a row.
Curry dropped 60 points on Feb. 3 against the Hawks. It just so happens that was their last loss. He scored 42 on Feb. 8 against the Pacers and 30 in the next game against the Suns. Both of those were wins.
It was another 30-point night for Curry on Wednesday with time to play in the game against the Clippers.
With seven three-pointers in the game, the Warriors star became the first player in NBA history to hit seven or more in four consecutive games.
That's Curry for you. When you can swish a full-court shot, hitting shots from behind the arc is child's play.