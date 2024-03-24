Every bonus NC State Kevin Keatts has earned with March Madness run
The NC State Wolfpack are on a roll, and head coach Kevin Keatts is continuing to add to his pockets with each win
Entering the ACC Tournament, the North Carolina State Wolfpack were a 10-seed. Seven wins later, including an ACC Title, head coach Kevin Keatts is a richer man.
The folks from Raleigh are now in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, and with two more victories, they will head to Phoenix for the Final Four. In the case of Keatts, with each win, the pockets continue to fill up.
Talk about a hefty payday. Just imagine how much money Keatts could land if the Wolfpack were to make to the Final Four. At the same time, the team is playing at an extremely high level. To beat several top-seeded teams including Louisville, Syracuse, Duke, UVA, and UNC before getting to the big dance is no ordinary feat.
NC State and Kevin Keatts are on a roll both on the court and financially
NC State's remarkable journey in the NCAA tournament stands as a testament to the unpredictability and excitement that define March Madness. The Wolfpack's ascent to prominence began with their surprising run in the ACC tournament, where they defied the odds as a 10th seed by capturing five consecutive victories in five grueling days.
Facing off against formidable opponents in the NCAA tournament, NC State has continued to defy expectations and deliver thrilling performances. Their latest triumph over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, a team that had stunned basketball fans by ousting powerhouse Kentucky, epitomizes the magic of March Madness, especially because the game went to overtime.
Despite facing adversity and daunting challenges, they have rallied together as a team to achieve the seemingly impossible. Their success serves as a reminder of the inherent unpredictability of college basketball. Their coach is certainly pleased, not only because his coaching philosophy is working, but his wallet is getting considerably larger in the process.