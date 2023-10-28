Every broadcast call of Corey Seager's game-tying World Series home run
Corey Seager's home run was one of the more dramatic in recent memory, and it sounded that way on most broadcasts.
By Mark Powell
Texas Rangers slugger Corey Seager played hero in the ninth inning of Game 1, trying the World Series at five runs apiece when the team was down to their final few outs. Seager, who is the face of this Rangers franchise and a former high-profile free agent signee, put his stamp on the 2023 fall classic with an epic Game 1 blast.
The FOX television call was as incredible as they get, with Joe Davis essentially calling the home run before it happened.
As a broadcaster, you can't ask for much better timing. The FOX Deportes television call, per usual, was as amazing as they come.
Add in ESPN Latin America's radio call, and the party was just getting started in Texas.
Timothy Burke kept delivering, and I will continue sharing.
Corey Seager delivers in the biggest moment for Texas Rangers
Seager has been a force for the Rangers all season long. Paul Sewald hadn't given up a home run in over a month -- his last being to Cubs slugger Christopher Morel -- and Seager was able to turn on an upper-90's fastball like it was nothing.
That, my friends, is a not easy to do, even for the best of players. It's what makes Seager unique, as he's made his case as one of the most clutch players in the sports having previously spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Rangers were left for dead to start this postseason, as they relinquished the AL West lead late in the season to the Houston Astros. Yet, the Rangers ran through the majority of their opponents in the playoffs, even beating Houston in seven games.
If anything, Seager proved what most baseball fans already know -- you can never really count out these Rangers. The Diamondbacks learned that the hard way.