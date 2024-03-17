Every college basketball coach in March Madness 2024 who's won a national championship
Having a coach with a national championship on their resume is more rare than ever after a slew of legends retired. Which March Madness coaches in the 2024 NCAA Tournament have won a title?
One of the keys to success in the NCAA Tournament is having a coach who can guide his team through the rigors of a one-and-done format for six games over three weeks. Some of the sport's best coaches have had their share of March struggles, including Matt Painter and Rick Barnes, showcasing how difficult it is to cut down the nets at the NCAA Tournament.
A number of legendary coaches have retired in recent years due to the changing landscape of college basketball. Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, Jay Wright and Jim Boeheim are all gone, removing 11 national championships from the active coaching ranks with them. How many coaches in the 2024 NCAA Tournament have won it all?
March Madness 2024 Coaches With A National Championship
Coach
Championships
Program(s)
Year(s)
Bill Self
2
Kansas
2008, 2022
Dan Hurley
1
Connecticut
2023
Scott Drew
1
Baylor
2021
Tony Bennett
1
Virginia
2019
John Calipari
1
Kentucky
2012
Tom Izzo
1
Michigan State
2000
The head coach with the most national titles right now is Bill Self, who won championships with Kansas in 2008 and 2022. This year's edition of the Jayhawks has been a bit banged up and struggled away from Allen Fieldhouse, making it hard to see Self adding a third title to his resume.
Dan Hurley and Scott Drew made their debuts on this list with their first titles in the past three years with UCONN and Baylor respectively. The Huskies have a strong chance of becoming the first repeat national champions since the 2007 Florida Gators, which would bump Hurley up into rarified air as a coach with more than one national championship.
Virginia's Tony Bennett took home his first championship in 2019, helping the Cavaliers make a remarkable run a year after they became the first 1-seed to lose to a 16. The path forward this year is difficult for the Cavaliers, who barely scraped into the field and don't look like a team that will make it to the second weekend.
Two Hall of Famers round out the list as Tom Izzo and John Calipari each have a title. Izzo got his championship with Michigan State in 2000 while Calipari's came at Kentucky in 2012 with a star-powered squad headlined by future NBA All-Star Anthony Davis.