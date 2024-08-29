Every college football team to lose its opener and still win a national championship
By Austen Bundy
No. 10 Florida State lost to unranked Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 24, serving as a major hindrance to its national championship aspirations.
But fret not! History is still on the Seminoles side, especially with an expanded playoff that allows for a one loss team to still qualify.
Since 1936, there have been four college football teams that lost their season openers and went on to win the national championship. Here's how each of them did it:
Ohio State - 1957
The Buckeyes opened their season at TCU - then a member of the now defunct Southwest Conference. The Horned Frogs prevailed 18-14, shutting out Ohio State the entirety of the second half.
Despite the upset, Ohio State went on to rattle off eight straight wins on its way to its 11th Big Ten title and a date with the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes downed the Ducks 10-7 and claimed the national championship as recognized by the Football Writers Association of America.
Alabama - 1965
Bear Bryant's Crimson Tide lost its opening game to rivals Georgia by a tight score of 18-17. Bulldogs tight end Pat Hodgson scored the game-winning two-point conversion in the final minutes.
Fueled by the last-minute loss, Alabama went on to win eight of its next nine games - tying Tennessee 7-7 in Birmingham - and clinching a spot in the Orange Bowl against No. 3 Nebraska. The Tide, then ranked No. 4, defeated the Cornhuskers 39-28 in Miami and were subsequently crowned national champions by the Associated Press.
USC - 1974
The No. 5 ranked USC Trojans hit a major roadblock right out of the gate in 1974, getting thumped 22-7 by No. 20 Arkansas in Little Rock. The early loss must've been quite the motivation as USC went on to win nine of its next ten — tying No. 6 California — and earning a berth in the Rose Bowl against No. 3 Ohio State.
The Trojans needed a two-point conversion in the final minutes to defeat the Buckeyes 18-17 in Pasadena, claiming the national championship by finishing atop the UPI coaches' poll. Undefeated Oklahoma finished No. 1 in the Associated Press poll but was on probation and bowl ineligible, therefore, it was excluded from title contention.
Miami - 1983
The unranked Hurricanes entered the season against cross-state rivals No. 16 Florida but ultimately fell 28-3 in Gainesville. Ten straight wins later, Miami found itself face-to-face with No. 1 Nebraska on home turf in the Orange Bowl.
Up 31-17 with less than seven minutes to play, the Hurricanes survived a late surge by the Cornhuskers who scored twice but failed to convert a two-point attempt for the last-minute victory. 48 seconds later Miami would complete the ultimate season turnaround and be anointed consensus national champions.
So, will Florida State be the first team in nearly 40 years to pull off this remarkable achievement? Or will another team be fated to follow the same path after a disappointing start? The Seminoles get their first chance at redemption on Sept. 2 against Boston College.