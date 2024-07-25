Every current NBA player on every 2024 Olympic basketball team
By Lior Lampert
Group stage play of the 2024 men's Olympic basketball tournament at the Paris Games begins on Saturday and should be a doozy.
Seeking their fifth consecutive gold medal at the international level, Team USA is considerably favored to emerge as the victor when the dust settles. But based on the nation's five exhibition matches, accomplishing the feat won't be the walk in the park the odds suggest.
While America is still a basketball powerhouse, the rest of the world is catching up. For context, the star-studded squad labeled "The Avengers" will face a record-setting 81 current/former NBA players, compared to the "Dream Team" going up against nine.
Perhaps no stat better encapsulates the gap between the red, white and blue versus the field shrinking. Even if we subtract the ex-members of the Association who are Olympians, the number is still exceptionally high.
With that in mind, you're probably wondering who else is actively representing the league at the Olympics besides the 12-man Team USA roster. So, we outlined every active fellow of the NBA across the 12 squads and what country they play for below.
Every current NBA player on every 2024 Olympic basketball team
Player
Country
NBA Team
Dyson Daniels
Australia
Atlanta Hawks
Josh Giddey
Australia
Chicago Bulls
Patty Mills
Australia
Free agent
Josh Green
Australia
Charlotte Hornets
Joe Ingles
Australia
Minnesota Timberwolves
Dante Exum
Australia
Dallas Mavericks
Jock Landale
Australia
Houston Rockets
Duop Reath
Australia
Portland Trail Blazers
Gui Santos
Brazil
Golden State Warriors
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Canada
Oklahoma City Thunder
Luguentz Dort
Canada
Oklahoma City Thunder
Jamal Murray
Canada
Denver Nuggets
RJ Barrett
Canada
Toronto Raptors
Kelly Olynyk
Canada
Toronto Raptors
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Canada
Minnesota Timberwolves
Dwight Powell
Canada
Dallas Mavericks
Andrew Nembhard
Canada
Indiana Pacers
Trey Lyles
Canada
Sacramento Kings
Dillon Brooks
Canada
Houston Rockets
Victor Wembanyama
France
San Antonio Spurs
Rudy Gobert
France
Utah Jazz
Evan Fournier
France
Free agent
Nicolas Batum
France
Los Angeles Clippers
Bilal Coulibaly
France
Washington Wizards
Dennis Schröder
Germany
Brooklyn Nets
Franz Wagner
Germany
Orlando Magic
Moritz Wagner
Germany
Orlando Magic
Daniel Theis
Germany
New Orleans Pelicans
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Greece
Milwaukee Bucks
Rui Hachimura
Japan
Los Angeles Lakers
Keisei Tominaga
Japan
Indiana Pacers
Jose Alvarado
Puerto Rico
New Orleans Pelicans
Nikola Jokić
Serbia
Denver Nuggets
Bogdan Bogdanović
Serbia
Atlanta Hawks
Nikola Jović
Serbia
Miami Heat
Vasilije Micić
Serbia
Charlotte Hornets
JT Thor
South Sudan
Free agent
Santi Aldama
Spain
Memphis Grizzlies
Usman Garuba
Spain
Free agent
Bam Adebayo
USA
Miami Heat
Stephen Curry
USA
Golden State Warriors
Kevin Durant
USA
Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker
USA
Phoenix Suns
Anthony Edwards
USA
Minnesota Timberwolves
Joel Embiid
USA
Philadelphia 76ers
Tyrese Haliburton
USA
Indiana Pacers
LeBron James
USA
Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis
USA
Los Angeles Lakers
Jayson Tatum
USA
Boston Celtics
Jrue Holiday
USA
Boston Celtics
Derrick White
USA
Boston Celtics
As you can see, the 2024 Paris Olympics Games have an incredible catalog of current NBA talent. Every country has at least one player in the league, illustrating the globalization of the sport.
After Team USA, Canada is the next-closest unit with regard to NBA experience. The Great White North has 10 players in action, headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Nonetheless, even the Canadians are sizeable underdogs when America is the opponent. Team USA has assembled arguably the greatest collection of basketball ability we've ever seen. The senior veterans of the bunch, like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid, have combined for eight NBA MVP Awards. Meanwhile, they have All-NBA youngsters like Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker, some of which will be coming off the bench.
Overall, Team USA will present a challenge for anyone. However, the competition level of the 2024 Olympic tournament has clearly and vastly improved if the influx of NBA players is any indication.