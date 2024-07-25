Fansided

Every current NBA player on every 2024 Olympic basketball team

Team USA isn't the only squad with active NBA talent on their roster for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

By Lior Lampert

USA Men's Olympic Basketball Team Training.
USA Men's Olympic Basketball Team Training. / Tim Clayton - Corbis/GettyImages
Group stage play of the 2024 men's Olympic basketball tournament at the Paris Games begins on Saturday and should be a doozy.

Seeking their fifth consecutive gold medal at the international level, Team USA is considerably favored to emerge as the victor when the dust settles. But based on the nation's five exhibition matches, accomplishing the feat won't be the walk in the park the odds suggest.

While America is still a basketball powerhouse, the rest of the world is catching up. For context, the star-studded squad labeled "The Avengers" will face a record-setting 81 current/former NBA players, compared to the "Dream Team" going up against nine.

Perhaps no stat better encapsulates the gap between the red, white and blue versus the field shrinking. Even if we subtract the ex-members of the Association who are Olympians, the number is still exceptionally high.

With that in mind, you're probably wondering who else is actively representing the league at the Olympics besides the 12-man Team USA roster. So, we outlined every active fellow of the NBA across the 12 squads and what country they play for below.

Every current NBA player on every 2024 Olympic basketball team

Player

Country

NBA Team

Dyson Daniels

Australia

Atlanta Hawks

Josh Giddey

Australia

Chicago Bulls

Patty Mills

Australia

Free agent

Josh Green

Australia

Charlotte Hornets

Joe Ingles

Australia

Minnesota Timberwolves

Dante Exum

Australia

Dallas Mavericks

Jock Landale

Australia

Houston Rockets

Duop Reath

Australia

Portland Trail Blazers

Gui Santos

Brazil

Golden State Warriors

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Canada

Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Canada

Oklahoma City Thunder

Jamal Murray

Canada

Denver Nuggets

RJ Barrett

Canada

Toronto Raptors

Kelly Olynyk

Canada

Toronto Raptors

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Canada

Minnesota Timberwolves

Dwight Powell

Canada

Dallas Mavericks

Andrew Nembhard

Canada

Indiana Pacers

Trey Lyles

Canada

Sacramento Kings

Dillon Brooks

Canada

Houston Rockets

Victor Wembanyama

France

San Antonio Spurs

Rudy Gobert

France

Utah Jazz

Evan Fournier

France

Free agent

Nicolas Batum

France

Los Angeles Clippers

Bilal Coulibaly

France

Washington Wizards

Dennis Schröder

Germany

Brooklyn Nets

Franz Wagner

Germany

Orlando Magic

Moritz Wagner

Germany

Orlando Magic

Daniel Theis

Germany

New Orleans Pelicans

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Greece

Milwaukee Bucks

Rui Hachimura

Japan

Los Angeles Lakers

Keisei Tominaga

Japan

Indiana Pacers

Jose Alvarado

Puerto Rico

New Orleans Pelicans

Nikola Jokić

Serbia

Denver Nuggets

Bogdan Bogdanović

Serbia

Atlanta Hawks

Nikola Jović

Serbia

Miami Heat

Vasilije Micić

Serbia

Charlotte Hornets

JT Thor

South Sudan

Free agent

Santi Aldama

Spain

Memphis Grizzlies

Usman Garuba

Spain

Free agent

Bam Adebayo

USA

Miami Heat

Stephen Curry

USA

Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant

USA

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

USA

Phoenix Suns

Anthony Edwards

USA

Minnesota Timberwolves

Joel Embiid

USA

Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Haliburton

USA

Indiana Pacers

LeBron James

USA

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis

USA

Los Angeles Lakers

Jayson Tatum

USA

Boston Celtics

Jrue Holiday

USA

Boston Celtics

Derrick White

USA

Boston Celtics

As you can see, the 2024 Paris Olympics Games have an incredible catalog of current NBA talent. Every country has at least one player in the league, illustrating the globalization of the sport.

After Team USA, Canada is the next-closest unit with regard to NBA experience. The Great White North has 10 players in action, headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nonetheless, even the Canadians are sizeable underdogs when America is the opponent. Team USA has assembled arguably the greatest collection of basketball ability we've ever seen. The senior veterans of the bunch, like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid, have combined for eight NBA MVP Awards. Meanwhile, they have All-NBA youngsters like Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker, some of which will be coming off the bench.

Overall, Team USA will present a challenge for anyone. However, the competition level of the 2024 Olympic tournament has clearly and vastly improved if the influx of NBA players is any indication.

