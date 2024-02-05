Every Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl appearance in franchise history
Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7 (Super Bowl IV)
Three years being a victim of the Green Bay dynasty, the Chiefs returned to play on Super Sunday. This version of Hank Stram’s team did not even win its division in the AFL, but losing out to the 12-1-1 Oakland Raiders. Kansas City dropped both of its regular-season meeting to the Silver and Black. In the playoffs, Stram’s club dethroned the Super Bowl III champion Jets in the divisional round and then upended the Raiders in the AFL title game.
Quarterback Len Dawson was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. He connected on 12-of-17 passes for 142 yards and one score (1 interception), that TD pass a short toss to wide receiver Otis Taylor who turned it into a 46-yard score.
The real force in the postseason and on this afternoon at Tulane Stadium was a defensive unit which boasted six future Hall of Famers (Buck Buchanan, Curley Culp, Willie Lanier, Bobby Bell, Emmitt Thomas and Johnny Robinson).
Minnesota was limited to 67 yards rushing and Vikings’ quarterback Joe Kapp was pummeled. Bud Grant’s club turned over the ball five times. In their three postseason games in 1969, Kansas City allowed a total of 20 points.
Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20 (Super Bowl LIV)
It took the franchise 50 years to get back to “Big Game.” Here were Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs, led by gifted quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was the league’s MVP the previous season in 2018.
The opposition was the San Francisco 49ers, back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2012 and looking for a sixth Lombardi Trophy. Kyle Shanahan was in his third season as the team’s head coach, and this well-balanced club had Jimmy Garoppolo behind center.
The Chiefs had made a habit of falling behind in the playoffs that year. They rallied from 24 points down to beat the Houston Texans in the divisional round, and trailed the Tennessee Titans, 17-7, in the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game before posting a 35-24 victory.
Sure enough, the Chiefs were down by 10 points, 20-10, midway through the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida.
Mahomes would wind up throwing for 286 yards and just as many scoring passes (2) as interceptions and was named MVP. Reid’s club would score the final 21 points of the game, and the Chiefs were Super Bowl champions for the first time since 1969.