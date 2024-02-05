Every Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl appearance in franchise history
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Kansas City Chiefs 9 (Super Bowl LV)
A year later, the Chiefs were back in the Super Bowl and put together an impressive season. They won their first four games, stumbled at home against the Raiders and then ripped off 10 consecutive victories. At 14-1 and with the top seed in the AFC playoffs wrapped up, head coach Andy Reid rested some of his starter at home against the visiting Chargers on the final Sunday of the season.
Nonetheless, the Chiefs put away the stubborn Cleveland Browns and bested the Buffalo Bills in the AFC playoffs. It was back to the Sunshine State for an encounter with the wild card Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In Week 12 of the regular season, Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Tyreek Hill lit up the Bucs’ defense, and Kansas City held on for a 27-24 road triumph.
This second trip to Tampa would have a much different ending. Reid’s team was down starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, the former going down in the AFC title game. Mahomes was sacked three times, was picked off twice and the Chiefs managed only three field goals. Kansas City actually owned an early 3-0 lead but by intermission, the reigning Super Bowl champions were down 21-6.
Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady threw for 201 yards and three scores. The Kansas City defense sacked him only once and did not come up with a takeaway. It was a humbling loss for Reid, Mahomes and the franchise.
Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35 (Super Bowl LVII)
Andy Reid’s club kicked off the 2022 season with a victory at Arizona. Ironically, he and his squad would end the season hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in the very same building.
For the third time in four years, the Chiefs were back playing on Super Sunday. This would be a battle between the top two seeds in the respective conferences, both finishing with 14-3 records, and it featured another double-digit postseason comeback win for Andy Reid’s team – something that was a big part of their 2019 title run.
Kansas City trailed the Eagles, 24-14, at intermission and were outgained in total yards, 270-128. The Chiefs turned to the running game in the second half and wound up pushing Philadelphia’s talented defensive front around. All told Reid’s team finished the game with 158 yards on the ground, 118 of those in the second half.
With the score tied at 35-all with 5:15 to play, the Chiefs embarked on a 12-play, 66-yard march that culminated with Harrison Butker’s 27-yard field goal with eight seconds to play. Patrick Mahomes threw for 182 yards and three scores, hitting on 21-of-27 passes, and earned game Most Valuable Player honors. His 26-yard run on that final drive was arguably the most pivotal play of the contest.