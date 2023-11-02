Every key date to know for 2024 MLB offseason
The 2023-24 MLB offseason is finally upon us. Here are all key dates for the upcoming offseason.
By Curt Bishop
The MLB World Series has finally reached its conclusion. The Texas Rangers are this 2023's World Series champions, having eliminated the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 5-0 win in Game 5 on Wednesday night.
That means the offseason is finally underway, and it's shaping up to be a very interesting one. Teams who were successful in 2023 will be looking to continue that trend and trying to supplement their rosters for 2024. Teams who were not successful will be doing the same to ensure that they don't repeat the mistakes of 2023.
But with the offseason ready to finally kick off, there are important things to know and dates that mark the beginning of certain periods, as well as some deadlines.
Important dates for 2024 MLB offseason
With the World Series ending November 1, November 2, is the first official day of the offseason. Players who were on expiring contracts are now free agents and no longer on their respective team's rosters. Technically, free agency can begin today, but players can only negotiate with their most recent team until five days after the World Series.
Trades are now allowed for the first time since the August 1 deadline.
On Sunday, November 5, the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award winners will be announced. The next day, November 6 is when players are finally eligible to start signing with whichever team they choose. It also marks the deadline for decisions on club options, player options, opt-outs, and mutual options. Teams have until this date to decide if they want to extend qualifying offers to their free agents.
November 7-9 is when the GM Meetings will take place. These will take place in Scottsdale, Arizona. November 13-16 is an important four-day period, when winners of each award, Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young, and MVP are revealed.
Free agency should start to pick up on November 14. That is the date when players who were extended qualifying offers have to decide whether to accept or decline. Teams also have until this date to decide which players they want to protect from the Rule 5 draft.
Owners Meetings take place from November 14-16. This year, they are expected to vote on the Oakland A's pending move to Las Vegas. Once these conclude, the deadline for players to either tender contracts to or non-tender arbitration-eligible players. Players who are non-tendered enter the free agency pool.
Sunday, December 3 marks the beginning of the Winter Meetings. There should be plenty of moves that take place during this period, which wraps up on December 6. This year's meetings are in Nashville.
On December 5, the Amateur Draft Lottery will take place. This was added in the latest CBA to discourage teams from tanking. The lottery system determines the order of next year's draft. The following day is when the Rule 5 draft occurs. Teams are able to select eligible players from other clubs.
Selected players cannot be optioned to the minors by their new club and must stay on the Major League roster all season long or else be offered back to their former club.
On December 15, the international signing period closes, but a new period opens on January 15. The first major offseason date for 2024 is January 12. That is the date that teams and arbitration eligible players must exchange 2024 salary figures by. If they cannot reach an agreement, hearings will take place at the end of January.
On February 13, the offseason will officially reach its conclusion when pitchers and catchers report to spring training. Other position players will show up on February 18. Opening Day this year will take place on March 20, when the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres kick off a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea. Every other team's Opening Day is March 28.
Full list of important MLB offseason dates
- November 2: Start of free agency
- November 5: Gold Glove, Silver Slugger awards announced
- November 7-9: General Manager meetings
- November 14: Qualifying offer deadline for players
- November 14-16: Owner Meetings
- December 3-6: Winter Meetings
- December 5: Amateur Draft Lottery
- December 15: International signing period closes temporarily
- January 12: Arbitration eligible players exchange 2024 salaries with teams to avoid hearing
- January 15: International signing period reopens
- February 13: Pitchers and catchers report to spring training