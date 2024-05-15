Every MLB Sunday Leadoff game scheduled on Roku for 2024 season
One of the most difficult jobs for a sports fan in the year 2024 is figuring out how to watch your team play. Between local blackouts, disputes between regional sports networks and cable companies, bankruptcies of said networks, and competition between streamers and traditional channels, the live TV sports landscape has never been more fragmented or difficult to follow.
Now Roku, known by most people for being the device that streams Netflix, Hulu, and other apps, is getting into the act by streaming Major League Baseball games through its native app. Roku will feature 18 games in its MLB Sunday Leadoff between now and September, with a different matchup to start the baseball action each Sunday.
Peacock was the home for Sunday Leadoff for the past two years, but after its contract ended, Roku stepped up. This season's Sunday Leadoff games will begin this Sunday, May 19, when the Red Sox visit the Cardinals, and continue through mid-September, finally concluding when the Twins host the Reds on September 15.
For casual baseball fans, the addition of Roku to the streaming space is a welcome addition. Starting your Sunday off with a baseball game sounds like a good weekend plan, and the ability to see most of the teams in the league play at least once is a nice bonus for someone who doesn't often get to see teams like the Diamondbacks, Pirates, and Nationals on national TV.
For fans of a particular team, this announcement probably comes as an annoyance, as it's already tough enough to keep track of where to find your favorite team through a 162-game schedule that includes broadcasts on ESPN, Fox, Apple TV, and a variety of regional networks.
Watching sports on streaming platforms is here to stay, so we all better get used to it.
Luckily, we have a handy table to keep track of every game on Roku through the end of the year, so be sure to take note of when your team is playing.
Away team
Home team
Date
Time
Red Sox
Cardinals
May 19
1:05 p.m. ET
Blue Jays
Tigers
May 26
11:35 a.m. ET
Twins
Astros
June 2
1:05 p.m. ET
Giants
Rangers
June 9
1:05 p.m. ET
Cardinals
Cubs
June 16
1:05 p.m. ET
Diamondbacks
Phillies
June 23
11:35 a.m. ET
Pirates
Braves
June 30
11:35 a.m. ET
Diamondbacks
Padres
July 7
4:10 p.m. ET
Yankees
Orioles
July 14
11:35 a.m. ET
Brewers
Twins
July 21
1:05 p.m. ET
Reds
Rays
July 28
11:35 a.m. ET
Giants
Reds
August 4
12:05 p.m. ET
Angels
Nationals
August 11
11:35 a.m. ET
Marlins
Mets
August 18
12:05 p.m. ET
Nationals
Braves
August 25
12:05 p.m. ET
Dodgers
Diamondbacks
September 1
4:10 p.m. ET
Rays
Orioles
September 8
12:05 p.m. ET
Reds
Twins
September 15
1:05 p.m. ET