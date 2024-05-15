Fansided

Every MLB Sunday Leadoff game scheduled on Roku for 2024 season

Add Roku to the list of streamers that are getting into the live sports game.

By Terrence Jordan

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/GettyImages
One of the most difficult jobs for a sports fan in the year 2024 is figuring out how to watch your team play. Between local blackouts, disputes between regional sports networks and cable companies, bankruptcies of said networks, and competition between streamers and traditional channels, the live TV sports landscape has never been more fragmented or difficult to follow.

Now Roku, known by most people for being the device that streams Netflix, Hulu, and other apps, is getting into the act by streaming Major League Baseball games through its native app. Roku will feature 18 games in its MLB Sunday Leadoff between now and September, with a different matchup to start the baseball action each Sunday.

Peacock was the home for Sunday Leadoff for the past two years, but after its contract ended, Roku stepped up. This season's Sunday Leadoff games will begin this Sunday, May 19, when the Red Sox visit the Cardinals, and continue through mid-September, finally concluding when the Twins host the Reds on September 15.

For casual baseball fans, the addition of Roku to the streaming space is a welcome addition. Starting your Sunday off with a baseball game sounds like a good weekend plan, and the ability to see most of the teams in the league play at least once is a nice bonus for someone who doesn't often get to see teams like the Diamondbacks, Pirates, and Nationals on national TV.

For fans of a particular team, this announcement probably comes as an annoyance, as it's already tough enough to keep track of where to find your favorite team through a 162-game schedule that includes broadcasts on ESPN, Fox, Apple TV, and a variety of regional networks.

Watching sports on streaming platforms is here to stay, so we all better get used to it.

Luckily, we have a handy table to keep track of every game on Roku through the end of the year, so be sure to take note of when your team is playing.

Away team

Home team

Date

Time

Red Sox

Cardinals

May 19

1:05 p.m. ET

Blue Jays

Tigers

May 26

11:35 a.m. ET

Twins

Astros

June 2

1:05 p.m. ET

Giants

Rangers

June 9

1:05 p.m. ET

Cardinals

Cubs

June 16

1:05 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks

Phillies

June 23

11:35 a.m. ET

Pirates

Braves

June 30

11:35 a.m. ET

Diamondbacks

Padres

July 7

4:10 p.m. ET

Yankees

Orioles

July 14

11:35 a.m. ET

Brewers

Twins

July 21

1:05 p.m. ET

Reds

Rays

July 28

11:35 a.m. ET

Giants

Reds

August 4

12:05 p.m. ET

Angels

Nationals

August 11

11:35 a.m. ET

Marlins

Mets

August 18

12:05 p.m. ET

Nationals

Braves

August 25

12:05 p.m. ET

Dodgers

Diamondbacks

September 1

4:10 p.m. ET

Rays

Orioles

September 8

12:05 p.m. ET

Reds

Twins

September 15

1:05 p.m. ET

