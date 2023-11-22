Fansided

Every NBA coach who is younger than LeBron James

LeBron James is making history as his storied career stretches into it's 21 season. He's now older than some of the opposing coaches.

By Ian Levy

Oct 2, 2023; Boston, Celtics, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with sports media
Oct 2, 2023; Boston, Celtics, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with sports media / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit

As LeBron James enters the third decade of his career, he's going to continue to bump up against all sorts of age-related benchmarks. He'll likely become the first player in NBA history to pass 40,000 points sometime this season and he's already well on his way to the most productive campaign ever for a player this late in his career.

And Tuesday night after a win against the Utah Jazz, he was shocked (and amused) to find out that he's older than Will Hardy, the Jazz's head coach.

LeBron James was born on Dec. 30, 1984, which means Hardy is not the only coach younger than LeBron.

Mark Daigneault, current coach of the Thunder, was born on Aug. 12, 1985, making him 225 days younger than LeBron. Joe Mazzulla of the Celtics, the youngest coach in the NBA, is also three years and six months younger than LeBron.

So LeBron is old than three current NBA head coaches and just barely younger than two others.

Taylor Jenkins of the Grizzlies was born on Sep. 12, 1984, meaning he is only 109 days older than LeBron. Willie Green, of the Pelicans, was just three years old and likely hadn't started kindergarten when LeBron was born.

Which players were born after LeBron James began his NBA career?

Rolling through his 21st NBA season, we also have a slew of players in the league who were born after LeBron played his first game for the Cavaliers on Oct. 29, 2003. As of today, there are 19 players who have played at least one game during the 2023-24 season and were born after LeBron's pro debut.

PLAYER

TEAM

BIRTHDATE

Brice Sensabaugh

Utah Jazz

Oct. 30, 2003

Julian Phillips

Chicago Bulls

Nov. 5, 2003

Cason Wallace

Oklahoma City Thunder

Nov. 7, 2003

Keyonte George

Utah Jazz

Nov. 8, 2023

Gradey Dick

Toronto Raptors

Nov. 20, 2003

Taylor Hendricks

Utah Jazz

Nov. 22, 2023

Leonard Miller

Minnesota Timberwolves

Nov. 26, 2003

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs

Jan. 4, 2004

Anthony Black

Orlando Magic

Jan. 20, 2004

Emoni Bates

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jan. 28, 2004

Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers

Feb. 3, 2004

Dereck Lively II

Dallas Mavericks

Feb. 12, 2004

Amari Bailey

Charlotte Hornets

Feb. 17, 2004

Sidy Cissoko

San Antonio Spurs

Apr. 2, 2004

Nick Smith Jr.

Charlotte Hornets

Apr. 18, 2004

Rayan Rupert

Portland Trail Blazers

May 31, 2004

Cam Whitmore

Houston Rockets

July 8, 2004

Bilal Coulibaly

Washington Wizards

July 26, 2004

GG Jackson

Memphis Grizzlies

Dec. 17, 2004

That means there are four teams that have multiple players born after LeBron's debut — the Spurs (2), Trail Blazers (2), Charlotte Hornets (2) and Utah Jazz (3). This number could go up as the season goes on. Dariq Whitehead (Nets), Noah Clowney (Nets) and Jordan Walsh (Celtics) were all born after LeBron's debut. They were each selected in the 2023 NBA Draft and made an NBA roster, they just haven't seen the court yet.

Every NBA team’s greatest enforcer of all time. Every NBA team’s greatest enforcer of all time. dark. Next

Home/LeBron James