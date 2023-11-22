Every NBA coach who is younger than LeBron James
LeBron James is making history as his storied career stretches into it's 21 season. He's now older than some of the opposing coaches.
By Ian Levy
As LeBron James enters the third decade of his career, he's going to continue to bump up against all sorts of age-related benchmarks. He'll likely become the first player in NBA history to pass 40,000 points sometime this season and he's already well on his way to the most productive campaign ever for a player this late in his career.
And Tuesday night after a win against the Utah Jazz, he was shocked (and amused) to find out that he's older than Will Hardy, the Jazz's head coach.
LeBron James was born on Dec. 30, 1984, which means Hardy is not the only coach younger than LeBron.
Mark Daigneault, current coach of the Thunder, was born on Aug. 12, 1985, making him 225 days younger than LeBron. Joe Mazzulla of the Celtics, the youngest coach in the NBA, is also three years and six months younger than LeBron.
So LeBron is old than three current NBA head coaches and just barely younger than two others.
Taylor Jenkins of the Grizzlies was born on Sep. 12, 1984, meaning he is only 109 days older than LeBron. Willie Green, of the Pelicans, was just three years old and likely hadn't started kindergarten when LeBron was born.
Which players were born after LeBron James began his NBA career?
Rolling through his 21st NBA season, we also have a slew of players in the league who were born after LeBron played his first game for the Cavaliers on Oct. 29, 2003. As of today, there are 19 players who have played at least one game during the 2023-24 season and were born after LeBron's pro debut.
PLAYER
TEAM
BIRTHDATE
Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
Oct. 30, 2003
Julian Phillips
Chicago Bulls
Nov. 5, 2003
Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
Nov. 7, 2003
Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
Nov. 8, 2023
Gradey Dick
Toronto Raptors
Nov. 20, 2003
Taylor Hendricks
Utah Jazz
Nov. 22, 2023
Leonard Miller
Minnesota Timberwolves
Nov. 26, 2003
Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
Jan. 4, 2004
Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
Jan. 20, 2004
Emoni Bates
Cleveland Cavaliers
Jan. 28, 2004
Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
Feb. 3, 2004
Dereck Lively II
Dallas Mavericks
Feb. 12, 2004
Amari Bailey
Charlotte Hornets
Feb. 17, 2004
Sidy Cissoko
San Antonio Spurs
Apr. 2, 2004
Nick Smith Jr.
Charlotte Hornets
Apr. 18, 2004
Rayan Rupert
Portland Trail Blazers
May 31, 2004
Cam Whitmore
Houston Rockets
July 8, 2004
Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
July 26, 2004
GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
Dec. 17, 2004
That means there are four teams that have multiple players born after LeBron's debut — the Spurs (2), Trail Blazers (2), Charlotte Hornets (2) and Utah Jazz (3). This number could go up as the season goes on. Dariq Whitehead (Nets), Noah Clowney (Nets) and Jordan Walsh (Celtics) were all born after LeBron's debut. They were each selected in the 2023 NBA Draft and made an NBA roster, they just haven't seen the court yet.