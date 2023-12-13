Fansided

Every NBA Eastern and Western Conference Player of the Week award for 2023-24

The NBA Player of the Week award is a perfect snapshot of the hottest players in the league at any given moment. Here is a list of every player who has won during the 2023-24 season.

By Ian Levy

Dec 2, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) dribbles the ball
Dec 2, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) dribbles the ball / Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
As far as NBA Awards go, Player of the Week is pretty far down the list in terms of prestige. But it's still an honor and for fans a great way of tracking the highs and lows of the season and which players have caught fire at any given moment.

The NBA Player of the Week for the Eastern and Western Conference are announced each Monday for play during the previous Monday to Sunday period. We'll be updating this list throughout the season so bookmark this page and check back in to see who is currently on top.

WEEK

PLAYER

TEAM

CONFERENCE

Oct. 30

Tyrese Maxey

76ers

Eastern

Oct. 30

Nikola Jokic

Nuggets

Western

Nov. 6

Jayson Tatum

Celtics

Eastern

Nov. 6

Stephen Curry

Warriors

Western

Nov. 13

Joel Embiid

76ers

Eastern

Nov. 13

Anthony Edwards

Timberwolves

Western

Nov. 20

Jalen Brunson

Knicks

Eastern

Nov. 20

De'Aaron Fox

Kings

Western

Nov. 27

Paolo Banchero

Magic

Eastern

Nov. 27

Devin Booker

Suns

Western

Dec. 4

Julius Randle

Knicks

Eastern

Dec. 4

De'Aaron Fox

Kings

Western

Nikola Jokic picked up right where he left off after leading the Nuggets to their first championship and winning NBA Finals MVP. He averaged 26.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game over the first week of the season, helping the Nuggets get off to a 3-0 start. He also ended up winning NBA Player of the Month for November.

Tyrese Maxey took home the first NBA Player of the Week honors in the Eastern Conference, averaging 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 50 percent from the field and 56.3 percent from beyond the arc, across the 76ers' first three games.

Through the first six weeks of the season, De'Aaron Fox was the only player to receive this award twice. Fox missed nearly two weeks in early November with an ankle injury but has otherwise been sensational all season long, averaging 30.4 points, 6.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game on a 58.5 true shooting percentage. These were just the fourth and fifth Player of the Week Awards of Fox's career.

In addition to Fox, two others teams have had multiple selections — the Knicks, with both Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, and the 76ers, with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Stephen Curry's win in early November was the 20th Player of the Week Award of his career. That places him fifth among active players, trailing Giannis Antetokounmpo (21), James Harden (26), Kevin Durant (31) and LeBron James (67).

Most career NBA Player of the Week awards

PLAYER

TOTAL PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARDS

LeBron James

67

Kobe Bryant

33

Kevin Durant

31

James Harden

26

Michael Jordan

25

Tim Duncan

23

Allen Iverson

23

Karl Malone

23

Giannis Antetokounmpo

21

Stephen Curry

20

Kevin Garnett

20

Shaquille O'Neal

20

Russell Westbrook

20

