Every NBA Eastern and Western Conference Player of the Week award for 2023-24
The NBA Player of the Week award is a perfect snapshot of the hottest players in the league at any given moment. Here is a list of every player who has won during the 2023-24 season.
By Ian Levy
As far as NBA Awards go, Player of the Week is pretty far down the list in terms of prestige. But it's still an honor and for fans a great way of tracking the highs and lows of the season and which players have caught fire at any given moment.
The NBA Player of the Week for the Eastern and Western Conference are announced each Monday for play during the previous Monday to Sunday period. We'll be updating this list throughout the season so bookmark this page and check back in to see who is currently on top.
WEEK
PLAYER
TEAM
CONFERENCE
Oct. 30
Tyrese Maxey
76ers
Eastern
Oct. 30
Nikola Jokic
Nuggets
Western
Nov. 6
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Eastern
Nov. 6
Stephen Curry
Warriors
Western
Nov. 13
Joel Embiid
76ers
Eastern
Nov. 13
Anthony Edwards
Timberwolves
Western
Nov. 20
Jalen Brunson
Knicks
Eastern
Nov. 20
De'Aaron Fox
Kings
Western
Nov. 27
Paolo Banchero
Magic
Eastern
Nov. 27
Devin Booker
Suns
Western
Dec. 4
Julius Randle
Knicks
Eastern
Dec. 4
De'Aaron Fox
Kings
Western
Nikola Jokic picked up right where he left off after leading the Nuggets to their first championship and winning NBA Finals MVP. He averaged 26.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game over the first week of the season, helping the Nuggets get off to a 3-0 start. He also ended up winning NBA Player of the Month for November.
Tyrese Maxey took home the first NBA Player of the Week honors in the Eastern Conference, averaging 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 50 percent from the field and 56.3 percent from beyond the arc, across the 76ers' first three games.
Through the first six weeks of the season, De'Aaron Fox was the only player to receive this award twice. Fox missed nearly two weeks in early November with an ankle injury but has otherwise been sensational all season long, averaging 30.4 points, 6.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game on a 58.5 true shooting percentage. These were just the fourth and fifth Player of the Week Awards of Fox's career.
In addition to Fox, two others teams have had multiple selections — the Knicks, with both Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, and the 76ers, with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
Stephen Curry's win in early November was the 20th Player of the Week Award of his career. That places him fifth among active players, trailing Giannis Antetokounmpo (21), James Harden (26), Kevin Durant (31) and LeBron James (67).
Most career NBA Player of the Week awards
PLAYER
TOTAL PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARDS
LeBron James
67
Kobe Bryant
33
Kevin Durant
31
James Harden
26
Michael Jordan
25
Tim Duncan
23
Allen Iverson
23
Karl Malone
23
Giannis Antetokounmpo
21
Stephen Curry
20
Kevin Garnett
20
Shaquille O'Neal
20
Russell Westbrook
20