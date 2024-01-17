Fansided

Every player who is ineligible for the NBA's post-season awards

Sorry in advance if your favorite player is on this list.

By Kdelaney

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Per the league's new Player Participation Policy, if players don't play 65 games, they're out of the running for big individual awards -- including Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, and All-NBA. A little over 40 games into the season, we are approaching the halfway point. In light of this, here's a look at the stars who are already disqualified for post-season awards.

Every player ineligible for NBA's post-season awards:

PLAYER

GAMES PLAYED

GAMES MISSED

MAX GAMES

Zach LaVine*

24

18

64

Darius Garland*

20

18

64

LaMelo Ball*

17

20

62

Bradley Beal

16

24

58

Draymond Green

16

24

58

Ben Simmons

6

33

49

Ja Morant

9

31

9

As you can see, Morant, Simmons, Green, and Beal have already been disqualified from end-of-season awards. Morant underwent season-ending surgery after missing the first 25 games due to suspension. Simmons has struggled to stay on the court his whole career. A back injury held Beal back in Phoenix at the start of the year. Green's conduct has led to suspensions which have forced him to miss a significant amount of games. Overall, it's unfortunate that players are forced to miss major portions of their seasons due to incidents beyond their control (in most cases). The player not only loses out on end-of-season awards but also on a bigger paycheck — an additional slap in the face for the player.


Players with an asterisk next to their names may not meet the 65-game threshold, but the Player Participation Policy states that only one of two criteria must be met. According to the second criteria, a player may play 62 games, but only if he or she suffers a season-ending injury. That player also must have played in at least 85 percent of the regular-season games their team played prior to the injury. Although LaVine, Garland, and Ball's injuries all weren't 'season-enders', they definitely forced them to miss a lot of games. Provided the injury bug doesn't bite again, the three of them will all be right at the 62-game threshold. So, we'll definitely keep a close eye on that and see how that develops. 


Players flirting with ineligibility

There are a number of players who are dangerously close to disqualification/not reaching the 65-game threshold.

PLAYER

GAMES PLAYED

GAMES MISSED

MAX GAMES

Joel Embiid

29

10

72

Devin Booker

31

9

73

Donovan Mitchell

29

9

73

Lauri Markkanen

32

10

72

Bam Adebayo

30

10

72

Jamal Murray*

28

14

68

Jimmy Butler

25

15

67

Kyrie Irving

25

16

67

*If Murray stays healthy enough and eventually gets named All-NBA at the end of the season, an honor that has so far eluded him, the Nuggets could offer him a supermax. Definitely will have to keep an eye on him going forward. With 40 games down, it will be interesting to see who manages to remain eligible for these post-season awards. One thing's for certain: this year's NBA award landscape could look very different.

