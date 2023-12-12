Every NBA Rookie of the Month winner for 2023-24
With a deep and uniquely talented rookie class, the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Month awards give us a sneak preview of the Rookie of the Year race and who is standing out.
By Ian Levy
The 2023-24 NBA season came with a heralded rookie class, headlined by No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. But Wemby wasn't the only first-year player with sky-high expectations.
Scoot Henderson, the best point guard prospect in the class, assumed the organizational mantle for the Blazers from Damian Lillard. Twins Amen (Rockets) and Ausar Thompson (Pistons), were billed as generational athletes with game-changing versatility. Brandon Miller (Hornets) drew comparisons to Kevin Durant with his elite shooting ability. And the Rookie of the Year race was complicated by a slew of late-first-round picks with special potential AND the return of Chet Holmgren (Thunder) who missed all of his rookie season recovering from a foot injury.
The Rookie of the Year race is likely to go down to the wire but the NBA's Rookie of the Month selections give us a snapshot of who is standing out and where that Rookie of the Year race might be headed. With one selection for each conference for each full month of the season, it's a great way to celebrate the breadth and depth of this incredible group of rookies.
PLAYER
MONTH
CONFERENCE
TEAM
POSITION
Chet Holmgren
November
Western
Thunder
Big
Jaime Jaquez
November
Eastern
Heat
Forward
Chet Holmgren kept his ahead above water until the furor over Victor Wembanyama died down and estbalished himself as a two-way force for the Thunder. They went 9-5 and Holmgren averaged 18.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game, shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Jaime Jaquez quickly established himself as core piece of the Miami Heat rotation and helped dig them out of an early season hole. Miami was 1-3 in October but went 10-5 in November, with Jaquez averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in just under 30 minutes per game. His efficiency was a huge part of the Heat's surge over this span — he short 53.2 percent from the field, 39.2 percent from beyond the arc and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line.