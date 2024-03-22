Every new NFL rule proposed for discussion at owners meetings
An entirely redesigned kickoff structure and banned hip-drop tackles are among potential rule changes to be considered at the NFL's Annual Meeting.
By Kinnu Singh
The NFL will hold its Annual League Meeting in Orlando from March 24-27. Each offseason, the main storylines of the league meetings revolve around proposals to change the rules of the game.
Over the past two decades, the rules approved at these meetings have transformed the game into an offensive-oriented display of aerial superiority. The downfall of defensive football began when the league's competition committee cracked down on the way the New England Patriots shut down powerhouse offenses in the early years of their dynasty. The rule change gave birth to an era that rewrote record books and changed the modus operandi of offensive philosophy.
Other notable rule changes included the abolishment of the "Tuck Rule," banning of helmet-to-helmet tackles, and various restrictions that protected quarterbacks from high-risk hits.
Owners will vote on 10 potential rule changes during league meetings
The NFL announced its final 2024 playing rule, bylaw and resolution proposals on Wednesday. The proposal includes six rule changes presented by the league's competition committee and four rules proposed by NFL teams.
The potential amendments are highlighted by two controversial proposals: a new kickoff format and a ban of the "hip-drop tackle."
All proposals must be approved by 24 of the 32 owners to be adopted. Here's a look at all ten proposed rule changes that will be discussed during the upcoming league meetings.
Competition committee rule proposals
Below are the rule changes being recommended by the competition committee.
- By Competition Committee; amends Rule 14, Section 5, Article 2:
This rule change would allow for the enforcement of any offensive foul prior to a change in possession when there is a foul against both teams. Currently, the NFL rules state that if both teams foul after the change of possession, "the penalties are offset, and the team last in possession shall retain the ball at the spot where its foul would be enforced if it was the only foul."
- By Competition Committee; amends Rule 15, Section 3, Article 3:
This change would make any ruling of a passer being down by contact or out of bounds prior to throwing a pass a reviewable play by a coach's challenge or by replay official review.
- By Competition Committee; amends Rule 15, Section 3, Article 9:
Officials have been pretty lenient with allowing offenses to snap the ball after the play clock has run out. This rule change would allow replay officials or opposing teams to review the play to see if there is "clear and obvious visual evidence" of the game clock expiring prior to the snap.
- By Competition Committee; amends Rule 12, Section 2:
The "hip-drop tackle" rule proposal aims to "eliminate a potentially dangerous tackling technique," but it has received criticism from the NFL Player Association. According to the competition committee, a "hip-drop tackle" happens when a defender "grabs the runner with both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner's leg(s) at or below the knee."
- By Competition Committee; amends Rule 12, Section 2, Article 6:
This rule would extend the ban on crackback blocks to plays that go in motion to assist the center with blocking a defender below the knee.
- By Competition Committee; for one year only, amends Rule 6:
This would completely redesign the kickoff by aligning players closer together. The goal is to increase the number of kicks that are returned while reducing the number of injuries caused from full-speed collisions. The rule proposal would eliminate surprise onside kicks entirely, but it would also increase the success rate of onside kicks.
Rule proposals presented by teams
Now, here are some rule changes being pitched by individual teams.
- By Detroit Lions; amends Rule 15, Section 1, Article 1:
Currently, teams only receive a third challenge opportunity if they are successful on both of their initial two challenge attempts. This rule change would allow a team to get a third challenge even if only one of those challenges is successful.
- By Philadelphia Eagles; amends Rule 9, Section 2, Article 2:
The first touch spot is where a player of the kicking team touches a ball before it has been touched by a player of the return team. "First touching" is currently a foul that keeps the ball in play, and the return team is allowed to receive the ball at the spot of the foul or at the spot where the ball is dead. Eliminating this rule has to do with player safety.
- By Philadelphia Eagles; amends Rule 6, Section 1, Article 1:
After a touchdown or field goal, a team could retain possession by attempting to convert a 20-yard play inside of attempting an onside kick.
- By Indianapolis Colts; amends Rule 15, Section 3:
Under this proposed rule, coaches would be allowed to challenge any foul that has been called. Inside the two minute warning, replay officials would be able to review any foul.
We shall see if any of these rules changes are to come to fruition. We should find out during and after the league meetings on March 24-27.