Every NFL jersey patch, field logo for the 2024 season explained
By Austen Bundy
NFL teams are obsessed with details. Whether it's developing plays and practicing them to perfection or the small things that make their uniforms stand out from the rest.
Here we'll list and break down every patch and field logo teams will use in the 2024 season so you'll be the most in-the-know fan out there (we will require a commission on any trivia earnings you win as a result of this information, however).
NFL uniform patches: Their meanings and history
Some teams have jersey patches or decals that appear on their uniforms every year. Others create unique designs to commemorate special occasions. Here's every jersey patch you'll see this year:
The captain's patch
Every team has six captains maximum voted on by the players. Each captain wears a patch on their right breast in the form of a capital "C" with a band of varying stars underneath. If any of those stars are gold it represents how many seasons that player has served as captain. The NFL officially recognized captains in 2007 and began issuing the patches then. The Patriots will be wearing captains patches for the first time in 2024 as former coach Bill Belichick did not allow them.
The Walter Payton Man of the Year patch
Active players who have won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, given to those making the greatest impact to their respective communities off the field, have the prestigious honor of wearing a patch signifying as such on their jerseys. The patch looks exactly like the award, a bronze statue of former Chicago Bears running back and Hall of Famer Walter Payton wearing a cape and his helmet. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Russell Wilson and Cam Heyward will become the first teammates to ever wear the patch simultaneously.
Baltimore Ravens' in memoriam helmet decals
Baltimore will wear alternate purple helmets and its normal black helmets this season but both will feature in memoriam decals on the back. The decals honor of former teammate Jacoby Jones and offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris who passed earlier this year.
Carolina Panthers' 30th season commemorative patch
The Panthers will play their 30th NFL season in 2024 and will wear a commemorative patch on their left shoulders. The patch features the team logo underneath a large "30" with the year the team was founded, 1995, and this season on either side.
Jacksonville Jaguars' 30th season commemorative patch
The Jaguars are entering their 30th NFL season this year and will commemorate the occasion with a jersey patch. The team announced the design in April having chosen a winner from several different fan submissions.
Kansas City Chiefs' "A" patch
Kansas City was an original member of the American Football League, founded by the team's original owner Lamar Hunt in 1960. The AFL eventually merged with the NFL and became the American Football Conference. The Chiefs wear a large circular patch with the capital letter "A" on top of an eagle, above a football and surrounded by six stars. This patch was originally the AFL logo but the team commissioned it in 2007 upon Hunt's death and revised the design slightly to include the letters "LH" to commemorate their late former owner.
Los Angeles Rams' "Rams" jersey patch
Los Angeles' perennial jersey patch is rather simple. It's just the name of the team. Upon revealing the brand new set of uniforms for when the team debuted at SoFi Stadium in 2020, all three jerseys feature a patch on the left shoulder that simply says "RAMS" with gold stitching in the top right corner.
Las Vegas Raiders in memoriam helmet decals and 65th season logo
Las Vegas added two in memoriam decals to its trademark silver helmets. One honors the late Al Davis, who owned the team from 1972 until his death in 2011. The other honors Hall of Fame center Jim Otto, who passed away in May. The team also unveiled a commemorative logo for its 65th season, the team's shield outline with two crossed swords and the Roman numerals "LXV" above the team's normal logo. However, the team has not announced yet if it will be worn as a patch on uniforms.
New York Giants' "100 seasons" commemorative patch
New York will be playing its 100th season in 2024 and to commemorate the occasion, specially designed patches were commissioned. The patch features multiple aspects of previous logos such as the original "NY" and a Giants player throwing a football from the 1950s logo. The patch will be worn on all uniforms for the entirety of the season.
Washington Commanders' "Commanders" jersey patch
Similar to Los Angeles, Washington has a patch with the team name on its black alternate uniforms that were unveiled in 2022. Located on the front left shoulder, gold "COMMANDERS" lettering appears on a black patch sewn on to the jerseys.
Unique field logos appearing in 2024
Cleveland Browns - Brownie the Elf
Cleveland typically did not use a midfield logo but for 2024, the team will be bringing back a beloved mascot -- Brownie the Elf. The mascot made its first appearance in 2022 and again in 2023 but now fans have been adamant, they want Brownie to stay.
New York Giants - 1950's logo for season-opener and the "NY" football helmet
The Giants midfield logo was typically an NFL shield ever since it moved into the new MetLife Stadium in 2010. In 2023, the team used a large "NY" at midfield but it wasn't received very warmly by fans. This year the team will open the season with a vintage logo from the 1950s and then move to painting it's trademark blue helmet with the "NY" for the remainder of the year.