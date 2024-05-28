Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
New England Patriots: Calling the Falcons about Belichick
This has been a wild offseason for the New England Patriots which only got weird when the Tom Brady roast went live. The Patriots drafted their new quarterback of the future in Drake Maye, and they sent their old QB Mac Jones to Jacksonville. They re-signed quite a few players, and they still seem to have like eight number-two and number-three wide receivers. The biggest move was saying goodbye to Bill Belichick and replacing him with Jerod Mayo.
We like Mayo and think he’ll be a quality head coach, so this isn’t about that. What this is about is the rumor that the Patriots played a role in the Atlanta Falcons hiring Raheem Morris. The Patriots should not be meddling in the affairs of Belichick now that he’s not coaching anywhere. It’s a terrible look for the team to care about where their former coach is going, and now he could be coaching a team with revenge on the mind.
Maybe it will all work out in the end. Belichick could possibly sign with the New York Giants, the team he reportedly loves if things don’t work out with Brian Daboll. He could also coach a team like the Rams if Sean McVay goes to the broadcast booth or Jacksonville if Doug Pedersen doesn’t live up to expectations.
There’s also a non-zero chance he coaches in Miami or for the Jets. Both coaches have to be at least on a warm seat this season, and Belichick has a track record of getting the most out of his players, defensively especially. Imagine if Belichick comes in after almost coaching the Falcons and taking a Patriots division rival to the Super Bowl. No AFC East team has won the Super Bowl since the Dolphins won in 1974. It would be awful if that were to end because the Patriots were petty.