Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
New Orleans Saints: Restructuring Derek Carr’s contract
The New Orleans Saints stay having contract issues. They continue to make decisions to secure flexibility now while making life very hard in the future. They continue to get away with it, just like they did this season. Even with the new salary cap going up more than expected, the Saints still went into the offseason with $42 million to cut to remain compliant. They didn’t make trades for stars like Marshon Lattimore and Alvin Kamara.
They did let go of WR Michael Thomas, S Marcus Maye, and DT Malcolm Roach. The biggest move they made was restructuring the contract of quarterback Derek Carr. They saved $23 million by making most of this season’s salary into a signing bonus.
Yet, that comes at a future cost. Carr’s cap hit in 2025 is now more than $50 million and his cap hit in 2026 is more than $60 million. Carr has to continue moving his contract bonuses along, which will only hurt them in the future.
The future is where this is an actual issue. It’s tying the Saints closer to Carr and basically confirming he’s going to be here too long. If Carr doesn’t show something more than he did last season, the Saints will be stuck with a bad quarterback.