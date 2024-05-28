Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Minnesota Vikings: Waiting on a Justin Jefferson extension
This was an odd offseason for the Minnesota Vikings, but it was always going to be that way. Kirk Cousins leaving felt like a formality. They didn’t have the capital to make a move for a top-three quarterback in the draft, so they were going to settle for J.J. McCarthy. It’s good they only had to move up to 10 to get him, so they kept a lot of their draft picks. So, let’s judge them on what they can control.
Taking Aaron Jones from their rival is good. He will have a chip on his shoulder and will want to show the Packers they made a mistake picking Jacobs over him. They signed Sam Darnold to see if he had some juice after spending the season in a Kyle Shanahan offense. There were some fun moves, but the strangest thing is that their best player and one of the best players in the league remains unsigned.
Justin Jefferson is coming off a season where he got hurt, but he still deserves a blank check for what he does for this offense. He is so far and away the best receiver in the league, the Vikings need to lock him up forever. Ask him what he wants in a contract and give it to him. This isn’t that hard.
It’s one thing if the Vikings are worried about paying Jefferson when they aren’t sure where they will be in two years, but Jefferson is just 24 years old. He should still be at the top of his game for six more years. He is immensely skilled and incredibly talented. They got to see a little bit of what he’ll be post-injury last season, so he’ll have a full offseason to recover. In his last game of the season, he had 192 yards on 12 catches against the Lions. So, he’ll be fine. Also, if the Vikings don’t come up with a contract soon, the trade talks will only continue.