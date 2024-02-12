Every non-QB to throw a TD pass in Super Bowl history
By Scott Rogust
Super Bowl 58 has arrived, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs were looking to win their third Lombardi Trophy in five years, while the 49ers looked to win their first Super Bowl since the 1994 season.
Points were hard to come by early on in the game, with the 49ers leading the Chiefs 3-0 midway through the second quarter. But that all changed when San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy threw a lateral pass to wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who threw a cross-field pass to running back Christian McCaffrey. The running back, who was behind the line of scrimmage, found an opening and sprinted toward the end zone for the touchdown, extending the 49ers' lead to 10-0.
Jennings now becomes the sixth non-quarterback to throw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl. Who were the other non-quarterbacks to throw a touchdown pass in the big game?
All six non-QB's to throw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl
Below were all six non-quarterbacks to throw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl.
- FB Robert Newhouse, Dallas Cowboys, Super Bowl 12 (Jan. 15, 1978)
- RB Lawrence McCutcheon, Los Angeles Rams, Super Bowl 14 (Jan. 20, 1980)
- WR Antwaan Randle El, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl 40 (Feb. 5, 2006)
- TE Trey Burton, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl 52 (Feb. 4, 2018)
- RB Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals, Super Bowl 56 (Feb. 13, 2022)
- WR Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl 58 (Feb. 11, 2024)
The first player who wasn't a quarterback to throw a touchdown pass was Dallas Cowboys fullback Robert Newhouse in Super Bowl 12. Up 20-10, Newhouse connected with wide receiver Golden Richards for a 29-yard touchdown to solidify the team's 27-10 win over the Denver Broncos.
Los Angeles Rams running back Lawrence McCutcheon put the team ahead 19-17 in Super Bowl 14 after throwing a 24-yard touchdown to wide receiver Ron Smith. The Rams lost 31-19 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It would be 26 years until the next non-quarterback threw a touchdown pass in the big game. That was Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El, who connected with Hines Ward for a 43-yard touchdown to extend the team's lead to 21-10 over the Seattle Seahawks. That score would hold and the Steelers would pick up the win.
Tight end Trey Burton was part of the most notable play in Philadelphia sports history. Burton threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Eagles quarterback Nick Foles late in the second half to extend the team's lead over the New England Patriots 22-12. This play was known as "the Philly Special." The Eagles won 41-33 for their first Super Bowl victory.
In Super Bowl 56, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon connected with wide receiver Tee Higgins for a six-yard touchdown to cut their deficit against the Rams to 13-10. The Rams went on to win 23-20.
Jennings is now the sixth non-quarterback to ever throw a touchdown pass in Super Bowl history.