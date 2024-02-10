Every notable contract incentive a player could hit in Super Bowl 58
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set to take part in Super Bowl 58. Here are the notable contract incentives a player could hit in the big game.
By Scott Rogust
Super Bowl 58 is upon us, and NFL fans will find out the latest team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. The Kansas City Chiefs look to win their third Super Bowl title in five years, while the San Francisco 49ers hope to win their first Lombardi Trophy since the 1994 season.
Players on the Chiefs and 49ers are looking to enter football immortality. They have the chance to hold the Lombardi Trophy and earn their own Super Bowl ring to wear. But some of the players participating on the Chiefs and 49ers have the chance to cash in on a contract incentive.
Here is every notable contract incentive a player can hit in Super Bowl 58.
Every notable contract incentive a Chiefs player could hit in Super Bowl 58
All Chiefs players will earn $164,000 for winning the Super Bowl.
Let's start with Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two-time NFL MVP is in the midst of his 10-year, $450 million contract with the Chiefs. He's already making millions with the team and through sponsorship deals. But he could earn even more money.
Mahomes can make $1.25 million with a Super Bowl 58 win, per Spotrac. He has already played in 50 percent of the Chiefs' regular season snaps so that part of the incentive has been accomplished.
Defensive tackle Chris Jones who is set to become a free agent after the Super Bowl, has cashed in on an incentive. Jones earned an extra $1 million after making it to the Super Bowl and being named a First-team All Pro, per Spotrac. However, Jones did miss out on a $2 million incentive if he had won the Super Bowl and the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award. Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns won the award.
Every notable contact incentive a 49ers player could hit in Super Bowl 58
Quarterback Brock Purdy doesn't have an exclusive incentive for winning the Super Bowl. He would earn $164,000 like all other players on the team for the Super Bowl win.
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has the chance to earn $650,000 in incentives in the Super Bowl, but that's if he can total 380 rushing yards on the season as a whole. So far, between the regular season and playoffs, Samuel has just 231 rushing yards. So, 141 rushing yards will be needed by Samuel to cash in on this incentive that he can earn on an annual basis until the end of the 2025 season.