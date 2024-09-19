Every Penguins record Mario Lemieux holds that Sidney Crosby can break in 2024-25
By Austen Bundy
Pittsburgh Penguins fans are hoping that the 2024-25 NHL campaign is not a repeat of last year. The team needed a very late-season surge to get back into the playoff race, only to come up short of a spot in the bracket.
Despite being lightly active in the offseason, Pittsburgh still fields a strong team that will compete across the league. Its captain, Sidney Crosby, should also provide some incredible moments as he usually does.
Fans can expect "The Kid" to inch closer to and surpass Pittsburgh legend Mario Lemieux for more franchise records this year.
Which Pittsburgh records can Crosby pass Lemieux in this year?
There are only two categories Crosby can realistically pass Lemieux during the 2024-25 season. Don't get greedy now, Crosby already holds the top spot in 12 others.
Assists - Lemieux (1,033), Crosby (1,004)
It's fair to say Crosby will blow this record out of the water by the time he hangs up his skates. 29 apples for "The Kid" will be a walk in the park this season given he's topped 50 in each of the last three. Pittsburgh will be holding the pre-game ceremony for this one by Christmas, surely.
Total goals on ice for - Lemieux (2,164), Crosby (2,089)
This one seems like a fair way away but Crosby should have no problem topping Lemieux by the end of the season. All he needs to do is physically be on the ice when Pittsburgh scores 75 times this season. The team scored 229 goals in 2023, so there's little doubt one of the Penguin's top scorers and assists leader won't be on the playing surface when the puck hits the back of the net a majority of the time.
Lemieux records Crosby can break by the end of his contract in 2027
Crosby signed a two-year extension with Pittsburgh on Sept. 16, meaning he still has two more seasons after this year to continue chasing Lemieux. These are the categories he has the best chance of catching him in.
Goals - Lemieux (690), Crosby (592)
It may not be Alex Ovechkin chasing Wayne Gretzky's league goal record but Crosby has a fantastic chance at toppling Lemieux as the greatest goal scorer in Pittsburgh franchise history. He won't do it in 2024-25 (barring an offensive explosion that would harken to his earliest days in the league) but it's almost a certainty he'll do it next season. Upon passing Lemieux, Crosby would have the 11th most goals in NHL history and likely would continue well into the Top 10 by the time he retires.
Points - Lemieux (1,723), Crosby (1,596)
Another significant chase up the NHL all-time leaderboard, Crosby would have the eighth-most points all-time by the time he usurps Lemieux. 127 points in one season is a herculean effort only the likes of Connor McDavid can casually achieve. Crosby hasn't hit the century mark since 2018-19 but he's topped 90 points in the last two years, so we can likely expect him to hit Lemieux's mark next year.
Power play goals - Lemieux (236), Crosby (172)
This category could be a nail-biter for Crosby's next three seasons. He's only scored 10 or more power play goals twice in the last six seasons and he needs 64 to catch Lemieux. Not to mention, he shares the power play ice with teammate Evgeni Malkin who sits second on Pittsburgh's franchise leaders list with 179. This achievement may be less probable but it's still worthy of inclusion.
Power play goals on ice for - Lemieux (943), Crosby (786)
This achievement, however, is very achievable despite the considerable gap. Crosby is certain to be Pittsburgh's all-time assists leader and power play assists will be critical to him getting there. Like total goals on ice, all Crosby has to do is have his skates on the surface when the puck crosses the goal line on the power play. The Pittsburgh power play is more than capable of scoring 157 goals over three seasons.
Total goals on ice against - Lemieux (1,365), Crosby (1,138)
This is one record Pittsburgh fans will hope Crosby doesn't catch Lemieux in but the downside of playing so long for one team is how many goals you see going in your own net. Over the next three years, it's entirely reasonable to think Crosby might be on the ice for 227 goals against. Just in 2023 alone Pittsburgh had 264 goals scored against it. Crosby's defensive skills are not subpar by any means but remember, he just has to be on the ice when his team inevitably is scored on.