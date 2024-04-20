Fansided

Every team’s last No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears are set to select a player with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Some teams have gone first many times, while some haven't had the opportunity in decades.

By Kinnu Singh

2007 NFL Draft - April 28, 2007
2007 NFL Draft - April 28, 2007
When the 2024 NFL Draft officially opens in Detroit on Thursday, the Chicago Bears will be on the clock. Within ten minutes, the team will hand in a card stating their intention to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who will be the team's first No. 1 overall pick in 77 years. That doesn't mean Williams will be successful, however.

Over one million student-athletes participate in high school football in any given year, but only 0.025% of them hear their name called in the NFL Draft. To be the consensus top prospect in any given draft class requires a lot of talent, but talent alone doesn't equate to success at the professional level. Only 14 players selected with the No. 1 overall pick have made the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Many of the league's best teams have sustained success without picking first overall in a long time, and many of the teams that pick first overall continue to do so in following years.

The Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams have both selected first overall seven times each. The Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have each picked first overall five times. The Cleveland Browns have selected first overall four times since they were resurrected as an expansion franchise in 1999. The original Cleveland team, which turned into the Baltimore Ravens, last selected first overall in 1957. The Tennessee Titans also haven't had a first overall selection since relocating — they were still the Houston Oilers when they selected running back Earl Campbell in the 1978 NFL Draft.

The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks have never had the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. The Seahawks have selected with the No. 2 overall pick twice — they drafted defensive tackle Steve Niehaus in 1976 and quarterback Rick Mirer in 1993. Both players combined to play just seven seasons in Seattle. Denver never picked first overall, but they acquired the rights to quarterback John Elway after the Baltimore Colts selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the historic 1983 NFL Draft.

Quarterback is the most targeted position for No. 1 overall picks. There have been 34 quarterbacks selected with the first overall pick. Although 23 running backs have been taken No. 1 overall, that is likely to become less common moving forward.

Here's a look at each team's last No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Who did each NFL team last select with No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft?

Team

Player

School

Year

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray, QB

Oklahoma

2019

Atlanta Falcons

Michael Vick, QB

Virginia Tech

2001

Baltimore Ravens

Bobby Garrett, QB

Stanford

1954

Buffalo Bills

Bruce Smith, DE

Virginia Tech

1985

Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton, QB

Auburn

2011

Chicago Bears

Bob Fenimore, RB

Oklahoma A&M

1947

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, QB

LSU

2020

Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield, QB

Oklahoma

2018

Dallas Cowboys

Russell Maryland, DT

Miami (FL)

1991

Denver Broncos

--

--

--

Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford, QB

Georgia

2009

Green Bay Packers

Randy Duncan, QB

Iowa

1959

Houston Texans

Jadeveon Clowney, DE

South Carolina

2014

Indianapolis Colts

Andrew Luck, QB

Stanford

2012

Jacksonville Jaguars

Travon Walker, DE

Georgia

2022

Kansas City Chiefs

Eric Fisher, OT

Central Michigan

2013

Miami Dolphins

Jake Long, OT

Michigan

2008

Minnesota Vikings

Ron Yary, OT

USC

1968

New England Patriots

Drew Bledsoe, QB

Washington State

1993

New Orleans Saints

George Rogers, RB

South Carolina

1981

New York Giants

Tucker Frederickson, RB

Auburn

1965

New York Jets

Keyshawn Johnson, WR

USC

1996

Las Vegas Raiders

Jamarcus Russell, QB

LSU

2007

Philadelphia Eagles

Chuck Bednarik, C/LB

Penn State

1949

Pittsburgh Steelers

Terry Bradshaw, QB

Louisiana Tech

1970

Los Angeles Chargers

Eli Manning, QB

Ole Miss

2004

San Francisco 49ers

Alex Smith, QB

Utah

2005

Seattle Seahawks

--

--

--

Los Angeles Rams

Jared Goff, QB

California

2016

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jameis Winston, QB

Florida State

2015

Tennessee Titans

Earl Campbell, RB

Texas

1978

Washington Commanders

Ernie Davis, RB

Iowa

1962

