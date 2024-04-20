Every team’s last No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears are set to select a player with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Some teams have gone first many times, while some haven't had the opportunity in decades.
By Kinnu Singh
When the 2024 NFL Draft officially opens in Detroit on Thursday, the Chicago Bears will be on the clock. Within ten minutes, the team will hand in a card stating their intention to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who will be the team's first No. 1 overall pick in 77 years. That doesn't mean Williams will be successful, however.
Over one million student-athletes participate in high school football in any given year, but only 0.025% of them hear their name called in the NFL Draft. To be the consensus top prospect in any given draft class requires a lot of talent, but talent alone doesn't equate to success at the professional level. Only 14 players selected with the No. 1 overall pick have made the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Many of the league's best teams have sustained success without picking first overall in a long time, and many of the teams that pick first overall continue to do so in following years.
The Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams have both selected first overall seven times each. The Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have each picked first overall five times. The Cleveland Browns have selected first overall four times since they were resurrected as an expansion franchise in 1999. The original Cleveland team, which turned into the Baltimore Ravens, last selected first overall in 1957. The Tennessee Titans also haven't had a first overall selection since relocating — they were still the Houston Oilers when they selected running back Earl Campbell in the 1978 NFL Draft.
The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks have never had the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. The Seahawks have selected with the No. 2 overall pick twice — they drafted defensive tackle Steve Niehaus in 1976 and quarterback Rick Mirer in 1993. Both players combined to play just seven seasons in Seattle. Denver never picked first overall, but they acquired the rights to quarterback John Elway after the Baltimore Colts selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the historic 1983 NFL Draft.
Quarterback is the most targeted position for No. 1 overall picks. There have been 34 quarterbacks selected with the first overall pick. Although 23 running backs have been taken No. 1 overall, that is likely to become less common moving forward.
Here's a look at each team's last No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Who did each NFL team last select with No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft?
Team
Player
School
Year
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray, QB
Oklahoma
2019
Atlanta Falcons
Michael Vick, QB
Virginia Tech
2001
Baltimore Ravens
Bobby Garrett, QB
Stanford
1954
Buffalo Bills
Bruce Smith, DE
Virginia Tech
1985
Carolina Panthers
Cam Newton, QB
Auburn
2011
Chicago Bears
Bob Fenimore, RB
Oklahoma A&M
1947
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow, QB
LSU
2020
Cleveland Browns
Baker Mayfield, QB
Oklahoma
2018
Dallas Cowboys
Russell Maryland, DT
Miami (FL)
1991
Denver Broncos
--
--
--
Detroit Lions
Matthew Stafford, QB
Georgia
2009
Green Bay Packers
Randy Duncan, QB
Iowa
1959
Houston Texans
Jadeveon Clowney, DE
South Carolina
2014
Indianapolis Colts
Andrew Luck, QB
Stanford
2012
Jacksonville Jaguars
Travon Walker, DE
Georgia
2022
Kansas City Chiefs
Eric Fisher, OT
Central Michigan
2013
Miami Dolphins
Jake Long, OT
Michigan
2008
Minnesota Vikings
Ron Yary, OT
USC
1968
New England Patriots
Drew Bledsoe, QB
Washington State
1993
New Orleans Saints
George Rogers, RB
South Carolina
1981
New York Giants
Tucker Frederickson, RB
Auburn
1965
New York Jets
Keyshawn Johnson, WR
USC
1996
Las Vegas Raiders
Jamarcus Russell, QB
LSU
2007
Philadelphia Eagles
Chuck Bednarik, C/LB
Penn State
1949
Pittsburgh Steelers
Terry Bradshaw, QB
Louisiana Tech
1970
Los Angeles Chargers
Eli Manning, QB
Ole Miss
2004
San Francisco 49ers
Alex Smith, QB
Utah
2005
Seattle Seahawks
--
--
--
Los Angeles Rams
Jared Goff, QB
California
2016
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jameis Winston, QB
Florida State
2015
Tennessee Titans
Earl Campbell, RB
Texas
1978
Washington Commanders
Ernie Davis, RB
Iowa
1962