Every time David Roberts talks about Tyler Glasnow's injury it sounds worse
Here's the thing about elbow injuries in pitchers: they're the worst injury to get and they're the most common injury to get.
Pitchers can be labeled with anything from elbow tendonitis to a UCL tear, but until the pitcher is back on the field, their future is in serious question. Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher Tyler Glasnow was hit with the diagnosis of "right elbow tendonitis" which landed him on the 15 day IL.
At the time, Glasnow wasn't worried.
At the time, the righty said the ailment was “nothing super concerning to me,” per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.
But as time has gone by and there haven't been many answers to the questions being asked, Glasnow's return isn't looking as likely as it did a few weeks ago.
In fact, Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts won't make the same commitment to Glasnow's return that he made a few weeks ago.
Dave Roberts won't commit to Tyler Glasnow 2024 return following elbow injury
Roberts was asked about the injury and Glasnow's potential return this year.
“We’re hopeful,” he said, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times on X. “I think hopeful. I think that there are still a lot of variables, to be certain. But I think everyone in the organization is hopeful.”
That's really not the answer that Dodgers fans would like to hear about Glasnow, especially considering his history of elbow injuries.
Glasnow was one of the first victims of Tommy John surgery, following the enforcement of the sticky substance rules. He was one of the vocal members of the league that talked about how it could lead to an uptick injuries.
Once a player undergoes Tommy John surgery once, their likelihood of needing the surgery again is much higher than a pitcher that hasn't been under the knife. So when Glasnow is complaining of elbow pain and discomfort, the Dodgers are correct to get in front of the injury.
Playing him before he's ready would be a nightmare situation that could lead to a much worse elbow injury.
Either way, Roberts and the entire Dodgers organization would like to see one of their better starting pitchers back out on the bump this season. Losing Glasnow for the year would certainly be a hit to their World Series aspirations.