Everything A.J. Hinch said after Tigers get blown out by Guardians in Game 1
By Lior Lampert
The Detroit Tigers have quickly gone from the hunted to the hunters, thanks to an improbable (albeit impressive) second-half run to the 2024 MLB postseason. However, the Cleveland Guardians humbled their American League Central rivals in Game 1 of the ALDS.
For any football fans, the Guardians beat the Tigers by a touchdown, even drilling an extra point for good measure. A five-run first-inning framed Cleveland's 7-0 home victory over Detroit. Overall, it was a dominant, wire-to-wire win — the latter got overpowered.
Ahead of the first of many as five ALDS showdowns with the Guardians, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch sounded quite confident in his group. He warned reporters that Detroit isn't done shocking the world after upsetting the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round.
But how's Hinch feeling following a dismal outing at Progressive Field? Here are some noteworthy comments the skipper made in the wake of his club's poor showing during his postgame press conference.
"Somebody is going to punch you in the mouth at some point," Hinch stated. The Guardians delivered a considerable blow to the Tigers in Game 1. Now, it's on Hinch and Detroit to respond:
"Obviously, [the Guardians] are good ... this is their best. We get a day off to reset -- we've been really good at it. We plan to throw our best out there in Game 2."
Hinch isn't messing around in Game 2, deploying presumed Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal in a virtual must-win ballgame for the Tigers. After Cleveland blitzed Detroit out of the gates and captured momentum, the one-time World Series champion is bringing out the big guns.
Widely considered a team of destiny, Hinch and the Tigers must bounce back if they want to continue their magical run. Nonetheless, the overwhelming defeat at the hands of the Guardians is a reminder that October baseball only intensifies with each passing contest.
Ultimately, Hinch ostensibly isn't putting too much stock into the result of a single match. The Divisional Series is a best-of-five, so there's plenty of action left.