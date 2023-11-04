Everything Dabo Swinney said after Clemson upsets Notre Dame
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was fired up after the Tigers toppled the No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Dabo Swinney made headlines this week when he railed against a Clemson fan who criticized him during his call-in show. Then his Tigers team went out and made headlines for a different reason, channeling that energy from their head coach into an upset victory over Notre Dame.
The Tigers toppled the No. 15 Irish, 31-23. The upset improved Clemson to 5-4 and will wonders to silence the cacophony of doubters after the Tigers lost two games in a row to Miami and NC State.
Swinney kept the same energy from his call-in show to his postgame interview on the field.
"I know we're down and everybody's throwing dirt on us but if Clemson's a stock you better buy all you freaking can buy right now," an emphatic Swinney said.
Dabo Swinney buying Clemson stock after Notre Dame upset
That win might have been the biggest "What do you want to say now?" to Tyler from Spartanburg that Swinney could have dreamed up.
It's been a difficult season so far for Clemson relative to the championship expectations of the program. They opened the season with a bad loss to Duke then dropped to 2-2 with an overtime defeat to Florida State in Week 4. Bounce-back wins over Syracuse and Wake Forest were unimpressive. When losses to Miami and NC State followed, fans wondered if Swinney had lost his touch.
A win over Notre Dame is certainly a feather for Swinney to put in his cap, especially as it made him the program's all-time winningest head coach with 166 wins. But the Tigers are still essentially out of the ACC title race with a 2-4 record in conference. So the rest of this season is all about rebuilding the vibes around the program and proving that things will get better in 2024.
This article will be updated with additional quotes from Swinney after he speaks to the media in his postgame press conference.