Everything Dusty Baker said about retirement or return in Game 7 postgame presser
When asked about his future after an ALCS Game 7 loss to the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker shared some thoughts on home, family.
By Kevin Henry
For Dusty Baker and the rest of his team, the end of the 2023 season came on Monday night when his Houston Astros were ousted from the postseason bracket by the Texas Rangers in Game 7 of the ALCS. While it marked the end of the line for the Astros, could it also have signaled the last game for Dusty Baker as the Houston manager?
Dusty Baker shares thoughts on his future after ALCS loss
Reports immediately after the game pointed to Baker not returning to the Astros (or perhaps any MLB bench) in 2024. While the sting of the loss to the Rangers was still fresh, the 74-year-old Baker stepped into the press conference room at Minute Maid Park and addressed a question about what he said to his players after the defeat and when he will begin evaluating what next season will hold for him.
"Well, I just told the guys I loved them and I appreciate their effort and appreciate how they go about their business and how professional that they are," Baker said. "And I don't know, I haven't had time to evaluate or think about my future because I'm down the list as far as -- like I'm not that kind of dude. I don't want to steal the spotlight or anything from these guys. You've got to savor what we did. You've got to think about how we can get better. And then I'll evaluate my situation and my life.
"So we'll see. I talked to my daughter. I've got two grandsons, a year and a half. I've really sort of cheated them for my quest for another ring. I've got two dogs, hunting dogs, a year old. They wouldn't even know me when I walk in the house because I haven't been home since February the 10th."
Some of Baker's comments could certainly be taken as evidence he is ready to step away from the game and enjoy time with family. After a career that will eventually land him in Cooperstown, certainly no one can blame him for that if that is indeed the direction he chooses to go.