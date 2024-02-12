Everything Kyle Shanahan said after losing another 49ers Super Bowl
Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the second time in five years. Here's everything the 49ers head coach had to say after Super Bowl 58.
By Scott Rogust
The San Francisco 49ers haven't won a Super Bowl title since the 1994 season. Unfortunately for the organization and its fanbase, that streak continued after Sunday. In Super Bowl 58, the 49ers lost 25-22 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs. This is now the third time in the past five years that the Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and head coach Andy Reid hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.
All eyes were on 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who has had success in the regular season but has yet to bring the team a Lombardi Trophy. The team held a 10-point lead just before halftime and had the Chiefs on the ropes at numerous points during the game, yet they were unable to capitalize. Instead, they watched Mahomes have a Hall of Fame-type final drive in overtime to give the Chiefs the victory.
So, what did the 49ers head coach say after Super Bowl 58?
Everything Kyle Shanahan said after 49ers lose Super Bowl 58
After the game, Shanahan spoke with CBS Sports' Evan Washburn from the hallways of Allegiant Stadium. Shanahan said of the loss, "There are no words right now. It hurts."
"We knew it would hurt if it came to this, but I was proud of our guys," said Shanahan. "They put themselves out there, they played their tails off, they played through a lot of stuff. And it's something we have to live with, but I know it's something we can handle. We're all pretty disappointed right now, but if you're going to lose with anyone, I want to lose with those guys."
Washburn followed up by asking if there was anything Shanahan would have done differently to help potentially win the game. Shanahan points out scoring a touchdown on their overtime drive and stopping Mahomes on the fourth-and-one situation in overtime.
"I'd love to score a touchdown there at the end, not give Pat another chance, had our opportunity to get him off the field on fourth down and we didn't," said Shanahan. "Pat's done that a bunch, he does that almost all the time. It was a hard-fought game, went a lot like we thought it would go. Had our chances there and didn't get it done."
Shanahan also addressed what was a frequently criticized decision of his in Super Bowl 58 -- opting to receive the football first in overtime after winning the coin toss. With the new playoff rules, the team who receives the football second in overtime would have a chance to tie or potentially outscore their opponents to get the win. The critique was letting the Chiefs get the ball first, then either match the score or win the game.
The 49ers head coach said that they elected to receive possession first so they would get first dibs on the football and the chance to win the game if it remained tied after the first two possessions. From there, it would have been sudden death.
Unfortunately for Shanahan and the 49ers, the Chiefs scored a touchdown on their overtime drive, which saw Mahomes throw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman. There were also some eye-opening comments from some 49ers players, in which they revealed they didn't know the playoff overtime rules.
Shanahan has not had the best of luck in his past three trips to the Super Bowl. In Super Bowl 51 as Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator, the team notably blew a 28-3 lead to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, only to lose 34-28 in overtime. In Super Bowl 54, the 49ers blew a 20-10 lead late in the third quarter and lost 31-20 to the Chiefs. Now, in Super Bowl 58, the 49ers blew a 10-point lead and lost in overtime to the Chiefs and Mahomes. Shanahan has now been involved in the Super Bowl's only two games to head into overtime and lost both.
The head coach spoke about his last three trips to the Super Bowl, and said that "you never feel comfortable with the lead," when coaching against Brady and Mahomes.
It will be back to the drawing board for Shanahan and the 49ers to prepare to compete in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans and win. In all likelihood, they will have to prepare to face the Chiefs once again, because they feel destined to return to the big game, barring significant injuries. We shall see if Shanahan can finally win his first Super Bowl as a head coach.