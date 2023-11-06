Everything Mike McCarthy said after Cowboys loss to Eagles
Here's what Mike McCarthy said after the Dallas Cowboys 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
By Kristen Wong
The Cowboys fell to the Eagles on Sunday in one of the more thrilling matchups of the week. Despite a slew of controversial calls on both sides, Dallas and Philly proved why they were two of the most complete teams in the league -- one of them just ended up playing better football than the other.
The game came down to a matter of inches and a handful of heart-sinking moments. Fans and the media have since weighed in on the Cowboys' performance, but what about head coach Mike McCarthy?
Here's everything he said in the post-game presser.
McCarthy first addressed the elephant in the room, which was the Cowboys' final drive of the game. Dallas was lined up at the six-yard line with a first-and-goal and failed to score what would have been the game-winning touchdown.
McCarthy said, "I think stating the obvious, it’s a game of inches. We came up an inch or two short on a couple of plays. Loved the way our team plays. I love our play style... We knew this was the kind of game this was going to be. We came up short. It’s why we work the way we work. That’s what we’ll do. Get back to work. A lot of football left to be played. We had opportunities and we were in position to win the game."
Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy discusses Week 9 loss to Eagles
He briefly mentioned Prescott's last-ditch throw to CeeDee Lamb that was caught by Lamb several feet away from the end zone. "Even that throw, that's something you practice a lot, you don't get to call, hopefully you're not calling it that much. Our guys were very comfortable in that situation and space and that's because of the work they put in."
The Cowboys didn't have any timeouts during that pivotal fourth-quarter stretch with 27 seconds to score. In that span, Dallas' offense got called for a penalty, Prescott was sacked, Prescott threw an incomplete pass, and then the offense got called for another penalty.
All in all, McCarthy still believed his quarterback played "extremely well" and that Prescott was "the spirit of everything."
"I think, obviously, [Philly's] defensive line is the strength of their defense. And [Prescott] made plays with his feet, hung in there in the pocket, took hits, I thought he played his ass off."
McCarthy gave flowers to his play-callers and also credited his defense for doing its best to contain Eagles wideout A.J. Brown. Brown had seven catches for 66 yards and one touchdown.
"It’s a mix back and forth obviously because of the threat in the run game and with Jalen [Hurts]. But they’ve been throwing the ball a lot more. We played our defense and we played the matchups and need to give our guys some credit."
What's next for the Cowboys? "A lot of football left."
The Cowboys currently rank second in the NFC East, 2.5 games behind the Eagles.