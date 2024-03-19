Everything to know about Hunter Dickinson: Height, NIL earnings, hometown and more for Kansas star
Here's everything you need to know about Kansas Jayhawks star center Hunter Dickinson leading up to March Madness.
By Lior Lampert
March Madness is here, and the Kansas Jayhawks are seeking to avenge their early exit from last year’s tournament when the Arkansas Razorbacks eliminated them in the second round.
However, the Jayhawks have one fairly giant difference this season: center Hunter Dickinson.
Dickinson has been a critical contributor for Kansas this season, averaging 18.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 55 percent from the floor and a respectable 35 percent from beyond the arc on 1.9 attempts per game en route to earn All-Big 12 First Team honors.
It was an up-and-down regular season for KU, who finished with a 22-10 record (10-8 in Big 12) and will begin what they hope is going to be a long tournament run after receiving the No. 4 seed in the Midwest region, the program’s lowest seeding since 2019.
Kansas will need Dickinson’s play to carry over to The Big Dance to prove they are a better team than their record shows.
Hunter Dickinson height and weight
Dickinson is 7-foot-2, 260 pounds, and you feel every bit of his size on both ends of the floor. His interior presence has been integral for Kansas and will remain a key factor as the Jayhawks navigate through March Madness.
Hunter Dickinson NIL earnings
The No. 24-ranked player according to On3’s college basketball NIL rankings, Dickinson has partnerships with several notable brands, featuring Wendy’s, Minsky’s, Adidas, and Kansas University’s Mass Strategies (famously known as Mass St. Collective). He has an estimated value of $586,000 in earnings.
Hunter Dickinson college basketball career: Where did he play before Kansas?
Kansas didn’t have Dickinson for last year’s tournament run because he spent his first three collegiate seasons at the University of Michigan. Dickinson averaged 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game, earning three All-Big Ten team nods and leading the Wolverines in scoring in their 2021 Elite 8 matchup versus the UCLA Bruins as a freshman.
Hunter Dickinson NBA Draft projection
Despite dominating throughout his college career, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo predict that Dickinson will go undrafted in their 2024 NBA mock draft, as does Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman in his most recent projection.
It’s not shocking to see analysts down on Dickinson’s draft prospects, considering the extensive track record of traditional college bigs and how their game struggles to translate to the pro level.
An old-school big man who primarily feasts in the paint and protects the rim but can also stretch the floor to a degree and move the ball well, Dickinson can do a little of everything. Maybe he can buck the trend with his intriguing blend of size and versatility.