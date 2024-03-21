Everything to know about Cameron Sutton's domestic violence charge
A warrant for the arrest of Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton has been issued in Florida on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation.
By Kinnu Singh
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton is reportedly wanted for arrest in Hillsborough County, Florida, on an alleged domestic violence charge.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office has issued a warrant for Sutton's arrest and is currently operating with limited information of his whereabouts. The office shared the license plate number of the car Sutton is believed to be traveling in, and asking the public for assistance in locating the vehicle. They also confirmed that Sutton is the same individual who joined the Lions in 2023 after spending six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
According to ESPN's Eric Woodyard, Sutton is facing a charge of domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Lions CB Cameron Sutton wanted on alleged domestic violence charge
The sheriff's office said that they have been unable to locate Sutton since his arrest warrant was issued on March 7, according to ESPN. Early that morning, local police responded to a call from a house in Lutz, Florida, where Sutton allegedly battered a woman before leaving the scene. The network also reported that there was evidence consisting of wounds on the woman's body, per the sheriff's office.
Sutton has a home in nearby Pinellas County, but police haven't been able to locate him at his Florida home. He has also failed to respond to frequent calls from detectives investigating the case.
On March 20, the sheriff's office shared a photo of Sutton on social media, saying the office needs assistance in "locating a wanted subject." The office later clarified that Sutton is wanted for "Domestic Battery by Strangulation."
Detroit Lions issue state regarding Cameron Sutton
The Detroit Lions have already issued a statement addressing the situation, clarifying that they are aware of his "ongoing legal situation."
"We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning," the Lions said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time."
The 29-year-old cornerback was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 with the No. 94 pick. Sutton signed a four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract with the Steelers, which he followed with a two-year, $9 million contract with Pittsburgh. By that point, Sutton started nearly every game for the Steelers as a primary cornerback.
In March 2023, Sutton left Pittsburgh and signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Lions. He started all 17 games and three postseason games, recording 65 total tackles (50 solo), one interception, six passes defended, and one forced fumble.
Earlier this month, Lions traded for veteran Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis. In 2023, Detroit's passing defense allowed the 257.0 passing yards per game, second most in the league.