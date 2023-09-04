Everything to know on Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias's Sunday arrest (UPDATED)
Julio Urias was arrested on Sunday, Sep. 3 and charged with felony domestic violence. Here is everything to know so far.
By Josh Wilson
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias was arrested on Sunday, Sep. 4 and given felony domestic violence charges according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan reports that Urias was released early Monday morning after posting $50,000 in bond.
TMZ reported the arrest happened around 11 PM Los Angeles time and that he was booked at 1 in the morning, released at 5 in the morning.
The LA Times reported that the incident occurred at an LAFC MLS game on Sunday where Urias was announced as a celebrity guest.
Dodgers release statement on Julio Urias arrest
Around 11 a.m. LA time, the Dodgers released a statement in a Tweet. It said the following:
"We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time."
Julio Urias arrest history
Urias was previously arrested, also for domestic violence when he was accused of pushing a woman in a mall. She told investigators she had fallen and wasn't pushed.
Urias was not charged.
Julio Urias court date
Urias is scheduled for a court date later this month. According to The Athletic, citing court records, it's on Sep. 27 (subscription required). It's unlikely we'll know much more about the legal proceedings until then.
Will Julio Urias be suspended?
It is impossible to say until more facts are known how the MLB will treat the situation. That said, the MLB has a stringent policy under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy that has a precedent of suspending players for involvement in incidents involving domestic abuse. The Athletic reported that MLB plans to investigate the incident.
Looking at the facts as they have been reported so far, it's hard to imagine Urias won't be suspended for this incident, though again, it's important to stress that it's far too early to say for sure, and this is merely speculation.
Urias was suspended for the domestic incident in 2019 despite no charges being brought against him. He sat for 20 games in total. The timing should be noted, however, as that suspension did not come until August. The incident occurred in May and charges were dropped in June, according to Bleacher Report's relaying of the news.
Such a suspension would come from the league itself. The Dodgers could potentially suspend Urias for the incident before the league gets involved.
Urias has a 4.60 ERA and 1.159 WHIP in 21 starts this season. He has a win-loss record of 11-8.
Will Julio Urias continue to play?
This, too, is unknown. It's fair to say it's unlikely since the Dodgers said he will not travel with the team while they gather facts.
Earlier today, Urias was still listed as the probable starter for September 7th. Given the updated statement on the situation from the Dodgers, it seems as though another pitcher will take the mound instead.