Everything Tyreek Hill said about his unexpected police drama before Dolphins Week 1 game
By Austen Bundy
Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was stopped by Miami-Dade Police and detained Sunday morning as he was driving to Hard Rock Stadium for his team's season-opener.
He was released and was able to play in the Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to the team but no immediate reason was given for the detainment.
The team also noted that some of Hill's teammates came to his aid to try and deescalate the situation. Miami defensive lineman Calais Campbell told NFL Newtork's Cameron Wolfe that he was also handcuffed and detained by police as a result of trying to help Hill.
The five-time first team All-Pro finished with 130 yards and a touchdown in the 20-17 win over Jacksonville.
Tyreek Hill speaks out about the incident after win
Immediately after the game-winning field goal went through the uprights, Hill told CBS Sports' Melanie Collins he appreciated his teammates coming to his aid but wouldn't comment much more on the incident specifics.
"That was quite a surprise on the way, man," he said. "But you know what, dawg, at the end of the day I got a job to do."
In his post-game news conference, Hill addressed the media and answered some more questions about the unusual incident Sunday morning.
He told reporters he had "no idea" why he was stopped and put in handcuffs.
Per CBS' Jonathan Jones, Hill said he was "still trying to figure it out" but wanted to use his platform to flip the situation into a positive one for himself and the police involved.
The traffic stop and escalation surely came as a surprise as Hill noted that he was particularly fired up after it all and took it out on the field.
"Today was the first day I really blocked somebody," Hill said per Jones again. "I was fired up today."
Well, that fire was evident late in Sunday's contest. Hill snagged a perfectly placed ball from quarterback Tua Tagovaiola on a crossing route which broke the speedster known as "Cheetah" loose down the sideline for an 80-yard score in the third quarter.
Hill savagely trolls police with touchdown celebration
Despite Hill saying he wanted to turn the detainment into a positive moment for the police, he had a weird way of showing it during the game.
After he scooted for his lone touchdown, he celebrated in the endzone by having a teammate pretend to cuff his hands behind his back.
It was a wild few hours for the Super Bowl LIV champion but it seems he made the most of it after all. Only in Miami, right?