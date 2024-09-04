How ex-Alabama stars have secured the bag and then some this NFL offseason
By Austen Bundy
The Alabama Crimson Tide don't just dominate the college football world with its player talent but now the NFL too.
2024's offseason market was extremely bearish on ex-Alabama stars, with players coming out of Tuscaloosa signing over $1 billion worth in NFL contracts.
Specifically, Patrick Surtain II signed a four-year, $96 million extension making him the highest-paid defensive back in league history, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 2018 national championship team has been the most successful Alabama squad when it comes to securing the bag, accruing more than $1.175 billion in second contracts according to The 33rd Team.
How much have 'Bama players made?
When particularly looking at the most successful Crimson Tide players in the NFL, alumni from the 2018 team top the list.
Player
Contract value (year/money)
Jalen Hurts - QB, Philadelphia Eagles
5 years/$255 million
Tua Tagovailoa - QB, Miami Dolphins
4 years/$212.4 million
Trevon Diggs - CB, Dallas Cowboys
5 years/$97 million
Quinnen Williams - DT, New York Jets
4 years/$96 million
Patrick Surtain II - CB, Denver Broncos
4 years/$96 million
Christian Barmore - DT, New England Patriots
4 years/$92 million
Jaylen Waddle - WR, Miami Dolphins
3 years/$85.75 million
Devonta Smith - WR, Philadelphia Eagles
3 years/$75 million
Xavier McKinney - S, Green Bay Packers
4 years/$67 million
Jerry Jeudy - WR, Cleveland Browns
3 years/$52.5 million
Josh Jacobs - RB, Green Bay Packers
4 years/$48 million
These are, of course, the maximum values of contracts signed by ex-Alabama stars. It is entirely possible that they earn less due to extenuating factors like injuries, fines, early retirements, terminations or suspensions/disciplinary issues.
How much really is 1 billion?
The number 1 billion sounds like a lot but it's difficult to visualize beyond print. Here a few examples to put the enormity in context.
In order to represent how fat of a stack ex-Alabama players have earned in the 2024 NFL offseason, a stack of 1 billion one-dollar bills would be 67.9 miles high (358,510 feet) per the Endowment for Human Development.
If you saved $100 dollars per day in the effort of saving $1 billion, it would take you 27,397.26 years to reach that goal per the University of California.
And according to the American Museum of Natural History, 1 billion oranges would fill a standard stadium completely to the brim (gives a whole new meaning to the Orange Bowl).
So, it's safe to say what ex-Alabama players have done is massively impressive.