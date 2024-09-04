Fansided

How ex-Alabama stars have secured the bag and then some this NFL offseason

Patrick Surtain II signed a new deal with the Broncos that reset the cornerback market and put ex-Alabama players' 2024 offseason earnings over $1 billion.

By Austen Bundy

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) celebrates after he is named defensive player of the game after the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) celebrates after he is named defensive player of the game after the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Alabama Crimson Tide don't just dominate the college football world with its player talent but now the NFL too.

2024's offseason market was extremely bearish on ex-Alabama stars, with players coming out of Tuscaloosa signing over $1 billion worth in NFL contracts.

Specifically, Patrick Surtain II signed a four-year, $96 million extension making him the highest-paid defensive back in league history, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 2018 national championship team has been the most successful Alabama squad when it comes to securing the bag, accruing more than $1.175 billion in second contracts according to The 33rd Team.

How much have 'Bama players made?

When particularly looking at the most successful Crimson Tide players in the NFL, alumni from the 2018 team top the list.

Player

Contract value (year/money)

Jalen Hurts - QB, Philadelphia Eagles

5 years/$255 million

Tua Tagovailoa - QB, Miami Dolphins

4 years/$212.4 million

Trevon Diggs - CB, Dallas Cowboys

5 years/$97 million

Quinnen Williams - DT, New York Jets

4 years/$96 million

Patrick Surtain II - CB, Denver Broncos

4 years/$96 million

Christian Barmore - DT, New England Patriots

4 years/$92 million

Jaylen Waddle - WR, Miami Dolphins

3 years/$85.75 million

Devonta Smith - WR, Philadelphia Eagles

3 years/$75 million

Xavier McKinney - S, Green Bay Packers

4 years/$67 million

Jerry Jeudy - WR, Cleveland Browns

3 years/$52.5 million

Josh Jacobs - RB, Green Bay Packers

4 years/$48 million

These are, of course, the maximum values of contracts signed by ex-Alabama stars. It is entirely possible that they earn less due to extenuating factors like injuries, fines, early retirements, terminations or suspensions/disciplinary issues.

How much really is 1 billion?

The number 1 billion sounds like a lot but it's difficult to visualize beyond print. Here a few examples to put the enormity in context.

In order to represent how fat of a stack ex-Alabama players have earned in the 2024 NFL offseason, a stack of 1 billion one-dollar bills would be 67.9 miles high (358,510 feet) per the Endowment for Human Development.

If you saved $100 dollars per day in the effort of saving $1 billion, it would take you 27,397.26 years to reach that goal per the University of California.

And according to the American Museum of Natural History, 1 billion oranges would fill a standard stadium completely to the brim (gives a whole new meaning to the Orange Bowl).

So, it's safe to say what ex-Alabama players have done is massively impressive.

